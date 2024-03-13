Behind Perri’s desk is an eye-fatiguing wall of ephemera: stuffed monkeys, pinup girl calendars, wooden ducks, masks with long, hair-like beards and an anti-narcotics pamphlet autographed by Timothy Leary himself.

From the street below, the windows of Perri’s Market Street studio—which include a sign reading “The End Is Near”—signal there’s something unusual lurking on the second floor. The 3,500-square-foot space around him contains more than 1,000 oil paintings, prints and drawings Perri’s made over the years as well as the things he’s collected, like an original hat used in the production of Beach Blanket Babylon and a giant phone in the shape of a pizza.

He’s lived in the same apartment in North Beach since 1977 and painted out of the same second-floor art studio in the Odd Fellows Building in Mid-Market for almost as long. At 80, he’s likely the neighborhood’s longest-standing artist, a staple in his purple-banded hat and matching purple vest, a pin in the shape of a palette on his lapel.

“He’s eccentric,” said Peter Sellars, who managed the Odd Fellows Building for 24 years before moving into a consultant role. “And he’s becoming more and more eccentric over the years.”

The eight-floor building used to be dominated by the Odd Fellows fraternal organization, which owns the building and whose groups occupied its many rooms. But Sellars and Perri, both Odd Fellows themselves, have collaborated over the years to draw in more artist tenants as the group’s members decrease in numbers.

Perri became the first artist tenant in the building in the 1980s after seeing a “For Rent” sign hanging up for over a year—a length of time he knew would give him some room for negotiation with then-building manager Stanley Panovich.

“He just sat there smoking cigarettes and letting the day go by,” said Perri of Panovich, who was unbothered by the basement full of sewage, dead rodents and rotting food. Perri got the lease he was looking for and moved into what felt like acres of space. His daughter would come to work with him and ride her tricycle in loops around the floor. He’d be in the middle of painting when she’d suddenly appear beside him.