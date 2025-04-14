Victim, suspect identified in downtown slaying

Leaotis Boyd Martin Jr., 27, of San Francisco, was identified as the victim by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday.

San Francisco police said they responded to a report of a shooting at Turk and Mason streets at 5:29 p.m. Responding officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

A 27-year-old victim and 23-year-old suspected killer in a shooting Monday near Union Square have been identified by officials.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a report of a traumatic injury around 5:30 p.m. but did not share details. Police said the victim died despite life-saving efforts by first responders. The department’s homicide detail is leading the investigation.

Officers quickly took a suspect into custody and identified him Tuesday as Lewis Jefferson Butler, 23, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said. Jefferson Butler was booked into county jail on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as an outstanding Alameda County warrant, police added.

Jail records show he had been booked into jail March 10 on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, grand theft of personal property and a felony warrant. That booking corresponds with a BART Police Department log showing officers arrested him shortly before 8 p.m. the same day on the warrant at Powell BART station, and for not possessing valid fare media.

He had also previously booked into county jail in December 2023 and July 2024 on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, as well as for warrants en route.

KTVU reported that witnesses saw the suspect flee into The Warfield theater before being captured by police.

The Standard observed a body beneath a yellow tarp on the sidewalk, with blood pooling around it, in front of an apartment building that houses the Indian and Nepalese restaurant DIYA on the ground floor.