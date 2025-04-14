Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Victim, suspect identified in downtown slaying

A man was reportedly shot in the head, marking the city's fifth homicide this year.

Two police officers stand on a cordoned-off urban sidewalk. One officer faces a parking sign while the other checks a device. Buildings and a parking area are visible.
Police respond to a fatal shooting Monday at Mason and Turk streets. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard
By Garrett Leahy

A 27-year-old victim and 23-year-old suspected killer in a shooting Monday near Union Square have been identified by officials.

San Francisco police said they responded to a report of a shooting at Turk and Mason streets at 5:29 p.m. Responding officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Leaotis Boyd Martin Jr., 27, of San Francisco, was identified as the victim by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a report of a traumatic injury around 5:30 p.m. but did not share details. Police said the victim died despite life-saving efforts by first responders. The department’s homicide detail is leading the investigation.

Related

The exterior of a homeless shelter
Shooting at city’s biggest homeless shelter caps off a violent week
A man wearing a red cap holds a child dressed in Grinch-themed pajamas close to his chest. The child clutches a colorful toy and the background is blurred.
1 dead, multiple people, including toddler, injured in 2 SF shootings

Officers quickly took a suspect into custody and identified him Tuesday as Lewis Jefferson Butler, 23, a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson said. Jefferson Butler was booked into county jail on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as an outstanding Alameda County warrant, police added.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Jail records show he had been booked into jail March 10 on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, grand theft of personal property and a felony warrant. That booking corresponds with a BART Police Department log showing officers arrested him shortly before 8 p.m. the same day on the warrant at Powell BART station, and for not possessing valid fare media.

He had also previously booked into county jail in December 2023 and July 2024 on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, as well as for warrants en route.

KTVU reported that witnesses saw the suspect flee into The Warfield theater before being captured by police.

The Standard observed a body beneath a yellow tarp on the sidewalk, with blood pooling around it, in front of an apartment building that houses the Indian and Nepalese restaurant DIYA on the ground floor.

A woman was seen crying on the street around 6:30 p.m., saying, “They shot my baby in the head.” She declined to answer questions.

Two police officers are walking across a city intersection. They're near a multi-story building with a fire escape, and traffic signs are visible.
Officers quickly took a suspect into custody. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

A person who identified themself as a family member confirmed that the victim was a man but did not provide additional information.

The shooting marks the city’s fifth homicide this year.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CrimeFatal ShootingHomicideNewsSFPD