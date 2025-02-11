Perhaps the most striking aspect of the luxurious penthouse at 631 O’Farrell Street is the glass-enclosed solarium that offers sweeping views of the city, including the top of the Golden Gate Bridge.

But let your eyes drift downward from the horizon at the 3,500-square-feet residence in The Hamilton, and a dramatically different scene unfolds. The unit is in the heart of the Tenderloin, notorious for substandard street conditions and poverty. But despite this, the condo, which was listed for sale at $3.25 million, took less than a month to get an offer. It went under contract last week, according to listing agents at Vanguard.