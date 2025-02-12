Bout time: Alcatraz could get first-ever pro boxing match

A world championship boxing match could be held at Alcatraz Island as promoters say they’re edging closer to landing a deal for a summer title fight.

World Boxing Organization junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez is close to finalizing a deal to defend his title at the former federal penitentiary in June or July, according to the boxing magazine Ring.

It would be the first professional boxing event at the facility, which closed as a prison in 1963 and operates as a museum that attracts 1.5 million visitors annually.

But the fight still requires approval from the National Park Service, which manages Alcatraz as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, and it could be some ways off.

“The first step in requesting the use of the park for this kind of activity is to submit an application for a special park use permit, which begins an in-depth review process,” a spokesperson said. “We have not yet received an application for this proposed event.”