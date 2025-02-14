Under the ornate rotunda of Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in SoMa, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright belted his heart out Thursday night to an intimate audience of around 200 members of The San Francisco Standard and guests who had braved the rain in their finest cocktail attire.
The concert was a kickoff celebration of The Standard’s Gold Standard membership, an invitation-only subscription tier for loyal readers. In attendance were people from all corners of San Francisco society: artists and museum directors, crypto experts, real estate developers, and investors.
Wainwright was introduced by his friend Ken Fulk, a Saint Joseph’s patron. Taking the stage, the crooner told the crowd he was honored to support a new journalism outlet at a time when the press is under direct attack. Then he joked that his outfit — patterned, Japanese-style, loose pants and a colorful scarf — had greatly embarrassed his daughter at school pick-up. “I have officially become that weird guy,” he joked. The consensus in the crowd was that he looked very San Francisco.
Guests ogled the art on display at St. Joseph’s and enjoyed an open bar, bruschetta, and other finger foods as Wainwright’s rendition of “Hallelujah” rang through the halls of the former church. His fan favorite song “Going to a Town,” with the refrain “I’m so tired of America,” hit especially hard.
The party was among the first of many exclusive events and perks for those who sign up for the Gold Standard membership. In addition to getting access to exclusive events at St. Joseph’s, members will receive a dinner at The Morris with Brown Estate Winery, exclusive access to express lunch service at Quince, and a limited-edition Fellow mug with artwork by local painter Chelsea Ryoko Wong.
