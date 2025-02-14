Wainwright was introduced by his friend Ken Fulk, a Saint Joseph’s patron. Taking the stage, the crooner told the crowd he was honored to support a new journalism outlet at a time when the press is under direct attack. Then he joked that his outfit — patterned, Japanese-style, loose pants and a colorful scarf — had greatly embarrassed his daughter at school pick-up. “I have officially become that weird guy,” he joked. The consensus in the crowd was that he looked very San Francisco.