Rufus Wainwright serenades The Standard members in a private concert

The crooner dazzles at the launch of the Gold Standard subscription, which offers exclusive perks.

A person passionately sings at a black grand piano, wearing a colorful striped scarf. A guitar leans against the piano, and there are glasses of water nearby.
Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright performs Thursday at Saint Joseph’s Art Society. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Under the ornate rotunda of Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in SoMa, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright belted his heart out Thursday night to an intimate audience of around 200 members of The San Francisco Standard and guests who had braved the rain in their finest cocktail attire. 

The concert was a kickoff celebration of The Standard’s Gold Standard membership, an invitation-only subscription tier for loyal readers. In attendance were people from all corners of San Francisco society: artists and museum directors, crypto experts, real estate developers, and investors. 

A large group of people is seated in a spacious, elegantly decorated room, attentively watching an unseen event, with some people on a balcony above.
Hundreds braved the storm to attend the show. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A group of people celebrates indoors. A woman holds a chocolate cake with candles. Others smile and watch, with festive attire and decorations around them.
Wainwright, right, looks on as Josephine Dickinson celebrates her 33rd birthday after his performance. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Wainwright was introduced by his friend Ken Fulk, a Saint Joseph’s patron. Taking the stage, the crooner told the crowd he was honored to support a new journalism outlet at a time when the press is under direct attack. Then he joked that his outfit — patterned, Japanese-style, loose pants and a colorful scarf — had greatly embarrassed his daughter at school pick-up. “I have officially become that weird guy,” he joked. The consensus in the crowd was that he looked very San Francisco.

Guests ogled the art on display at St. Joseph’s and enjoyed an open bar, bruschetta, and other finger foods as Wainwright’s rendition of “Hallelujah” rang through the halls of the former church. His fan favorite song “Going to a Town,” with the refrain “I’m so tired of America,” hit especially hard.

A crowded bar scene with a bartender mixing drinks and people socializing. Glasses, bottles, and garnishes are spread across the counter.
Patrons of the arts mingle with entrepreneurs at The Standard's Gold Standard membership party. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two men stand on a stage. One is speaking into a microphone wearing a green cardigan and khaki pants; the other in a dark suit stands listening attentively.
The Standard CEO Griffin Gaffney, left, and interior designer Ken Fulk introduce Wainwright. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A pianist performs under a grand, ornate dome in a classical hall. The audience watches, surrounded by plants and archways with art.
Wainwright’s rendition of “Hallelujah” rings through the halls of the former church. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

The party was among the first of many exclusive events and perks for those who sign up for the Gold Standard membership. In addition to getting access to exclusive events at St. Joseph’s,  members will receive a dinner at The Morris with Brown Estate Winery, exclusive access to express lunch service at Quince, and a limited-edition Fellow mug with artwork by local painter Chelsea Ryoko Wong.

