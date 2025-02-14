“If anything, there’s even bigger buzz this year, because we’re in the new spot,” said vendor Dustin Torchio.

It was the 113-year-old institution’s first Valentine’s Day at its new Potrero Hill location , but the market, previously in SoMa, had its usual frenetic holiday hum.

At 6:30 a.m. the day before Valentine’s Day, the San Francisco Flower Market bustled with shoppers loading up carts full of roses, newspaper-wrapped ranunculus, and fragrant bundles of eucalyptus. It was a gray morning with near-constant sheets of rain, but most vendors, expecting a rush despite the weather, had been working since midnight.

He and his team at Torchio Nursery Company pulled 14- and 16-hour days Monday through Wednesday. Instead of commuting back to Santa Cruz County to crash, Torchio and a handful of his employees stayed in the city.

“The last couple of days have been nonstop,” echoed Jesus Franco, a manager at the wholesale florist Mayesh, quipping that the team “had to forcefully close the doors the other day” to get shoppers to leave. “This is the top. This is the Super Bowl for us.”

Wednesday was actually the “craziest” day, he said, because it’s the cut-off for many florists to prepare and send out bouquets. By Friday, the flower-buying frenzy will slow down: At that point, it’s only very-last-minute shoppers vying to snag stems.

“These guys are still going to be cranking it out — they will still be busy until the bitter end, and maybe a few hours past that,” said Deborah Hall, the ribbon maven (yes, that’s on her business card) at Floral Supply Syndicate. The company sells the “hard goods” that florists (and shoppers) buy to display flowers, and has been slinging heart-shaped boxes and pink and red ribbons all week.