The most romantic day of the year. Chocolates, teddy bears, a bed covered in rose petals. A candlelit dinner, lovers holding hands across the white tablecloth. And for some Bay Area couples, a whole lot of basketball.
Moscone Center was abuzz Friday with families, couples, and friends who had come to check out brand “activations” (companies including Meta set up hoops in roped-off enclosures and invited visitors to shoot free throws for prizes) and catch a glimpse of NBA players like Tyler Herro and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. For some couples, this was perfectly romantic.
Health-tech founder Justine Alcasabas wanted to bring her husband Joseph, an artist who has done graphic design work for the Warriors, to get inspired. Friday was also the fifth anniversary of their engagement, on Valentine’s Day 2020.
“It’s easy to remember,” Joseph said.
The All-Star Weekend festivities were an ideal way to celebrate for the couple, who said their wedding theme was “Bay Area love story.”
Matt and Justine Aranda, Bay Area sports superfans, said they do something related to sports every Valentine’s Day, but coming to All-Star Weekend this year was Matt’s idea.
“I was OK with it,” Justine said, laughing.
Tech worker Thomas Hanagan did well to buy his whole family tickets to the Moscone event, where his kids made custom Funko Pops in their own likenesses. Despite being in the heart of Dub Nation, the Massachusetts native proudly wore his Boston Celtics jacket, while his wife Katy and their kids wore Warriors jerseys. Katy said she and Thomas came up with the plan together.
“It’s only in the Bay Area every 25 years,” she said.
Not all couples at the event were married. Some of them weren’t even together. San Jose State University students Quan Nguyen and Amy Ryu were actually on a first date — on Valentine’s Day. Bold move, Mr. Nguyen.
“I just thought it would be different,” Nguyen said.
It seemed to be working for Ryu, who cheered him on while he shot baskets at a Michelob Ultra booth. Both students said they were excited for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday.
A mile east of Moscone at the Chase Center, people drifted in and out of Thrive City bars in NBA gear and hid plastic cups of beer from security out front. A man who identified himself only as “Titanium” held a pizza and cupcakes with his girlfriend, HJ, who said All-Star Weekend was her idea. Titanium is a huge NBA fan, she explained. And her?
“By association,” she said.
In any case, the prospect was compelling enough for her to bail on their previous plan (dinner at Hog Island Oyster Co. in the Ferry Building) to watch Trae Young speak. Love is powerful.
Derek McCollins didn’t have anything to hide about who suggested All-Star Weekend for Valentine’s Day.
“Yeah, it was me,” he said, laughing.
But his girlfriend, Natasha Martinez, is a fan too, particularly of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.
The Richmond residents said the All-Star games had a special atmosphere.
“It was intimate,” McCollins said. “More slow-paced. You can answer her questions at something like this.”
Ted Kirven, who was on a double date with his wife Camille and his childhood friends, chatted with The Standard walking out of the Chase Center.
“All-Star Weekend in our hometown doesn’t come around too often,” he said. He added that his friends, Berkeley natives Darrin and Chantelle Williams, were high school sweethearts.
“No we weren’t!” Chantelle objected. Everyone laughed.
“We knew each other in high school,” Darrin said. “But she didn’t want me then.”