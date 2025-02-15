Matt and Justine Aranda, Bay Area sports superfans, said they do something related to sports every Valentine’s Day, but coming to All-Star Weekend this year was Matt’s idea.

Tech worker Thomas Hanagan did well to buy his whole family tickets to the Moscone event, where his kids made custom Funko Pops in their own likenesses. Despite being in the heart of Dub Nation, the Massachusetts native proudly wore his Boston Celtics jacket, while his wife Katy and their kids wore Warriors jerseys. Katy said she and Thomas came up with the plan together.