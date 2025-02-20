But dozens of Airbnb users are infuriated enough by Gebbia’s involvement to quit the site he founded with CEO Brian Chesky in 2008. On Airbnb’s community message boards, more than half of the posts in the last 24 hours were from travelers and hosts threatening to leave the platform over the news.

Gebbia, who resigned from Airbnb in 2022 but remains a board member and significant shareholder, has agreed to work with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to The New York Times . The details of his participation are murky, with many members of the DOGE team floating between departments and roles.

Airbnb hosts are ditching the platform over reports that billionaire co-founder Joe Gebbia is working with Elon Musk on his governmental slash-and-burn campaign.

“I was just honored to be a part of that,” she said. “How could a company that did that now work with the Trump administration that has no respect for refugees?”

O’Connell said she was previously a staunch supporter of Airbnb and even testified to her county board against restrictions on short-term rentals. In 2021, when the company offered to pay for refugees from Afghanistan to stay in Airbnbs for free, she and her family took in an Afghan woman and child for several weeks.

“Being in the D.C. area and seeing the impact that DOGE has had on our community and economy, I just feel like I can no longer be an Airbnb host in good faith,” she said. “I don’t want to be a part of an organization that’s generating profit for someone that’s destroying the government and destroying my community.”

Krista O’Connell, an Airbnb host of more than a decade, told The Standard she immediately removed her listing when she heard the news about Gebbia. O’Connell lives in Arlington, Virginia, where she has seen first-hand the effects of the mass layoffs and budget cuts enacted by the DOGE team.

Kathleen Zeren, a landscape designer from Candler, North Carolina, has been hosting since 2014. She recently retired and planned to rent out her home and camper van to fund her travel, banking on more than 500 positive reviews. Now she isn’t sure what she’s going to do.

“If [Gebbia] is associated with DOGE and still a part of Airbnb, then I’m out of it,” she said. “He’s not allowed to help ruin our democracy and trade for money – I can’t support that. I don’t want to give him any of my money.”

Zeren said she has blocked off all future dates for her rental cabin and is holding off on posting her house and van. She is looking for another platform to list them on, but “all the other ones sort of suck.”

“I’m really kind of stuck,” she said. “We all need our incomes. I don’t know what to do right now.”