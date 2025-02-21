SF public school leaders eye 837 job cuts. Teacher union calls it excessive

That’s 837 positions in all. The numbers are also preliminary, and the worst-case scenario.

According to documents released Friday, the San Francisco Unified School District could axe hundreds of jobs — 395 teachers, social workers, and counselors, 164 teacher aides, and 278 administrators — across school sites and the central office.

While the district may soon issue pink slips, the notices could be rescinded. Final layoff decisions will be made in May.

Under state oversight for financial decisions, Superintendent Maria Su must present a budget proposal for review in mid-March. Meanwhile, the district may face cuts in state funding that is being redirected to recovery efforts following the L.A. fires.

SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnick didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment leading up to the announcement.

The district late last year shifted its cost-cutting strategy from school closures to staff reductions . Friday’s announcement marks the beginning of the layoff process. The district needs to identify approximately 500 positions for elimination, pending a buyout offer that would give one-time payments to encourage early retirement of senior staff.

Cassondra Curiel of United Educators of San Francisco called the layoff numbers excessive, inflated, and out of line with “the actual needs of our students or the budget for hiring staff.” The union president also asserted that the district’s preliminary figures don’t account for some $100 million in yearly funding from the city.

However, the SFUSD Board of Education is determined to move forward; a discussion on the downsizing proposal is set for Tuesday, though no formal action is expected. Dudnick clarified that the vote is preliminary, and does not mean individual employees will lose their jobs next week.

Board President Phil Kim said the top priority is producing a budget that meets state requirements — while maintaining respectful dialogue with staff and educators.

“We are focusing on getting our budget right,” Kim said. “Our goal is clear — regain our control of the budget.”

The superintendent said another goal is to cut as few positions as possible.

“I recognize the stress and uncertainty that this process has on our employees,” Su said in a prepared statement. “We care deeply about our staff, who show up every day in service of our students and families. When all is said and done, this affects people’s lives and I do not take that lightly.”

At the same time, she added, it’s her job to make tough calls to balance the budget.