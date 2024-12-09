The California Department of Education this year downgraded the district’s financial situation to “negative,” forcing local leadership to consider drastic cuts. Without intervention, the deficit could reach $215 million in the next school year, according to district projections.

“The district will continue to be proactive and vigilant in managing its fiscal resources,” said Su in a budget document , “while ensuring that our schools, teachers, staff, and students have the resources they need to maintain the excellent educational program.”

Maria Su, the superintendent appointed in October to stabilize the San Francisco Unified School District amid a financial crisis, is targeting $113 million in cuts. Her primary strategy is a buyout plan for senior employees.

Now that San Francisco’s public school district has halted its controversial school closure plan, older teachers and staffers are on the chopping block.

Su on Tuesday will present to the Board of Education the “Supplemental Employee Retirement Plan,” which offers a financial incentive for early retirement to eligible teachers, administrators, and classified employees. Staff members who are at least 55 years old and have served the district for five years can receive a one-time incentive of 60% of their annual salary if they retire by June 30. Employees must submit retirement packages by February.

The potential savings are uncertain. Previously, the district estimated it needed to eliminate 500 employees to improve its fiscal outlook. The district has about 8,600 employees, including central office staff, teachers, and other administrative roles. The district said it reserves the right to withdraw the plan if it fails to meet operational and financial objectives.

The district sees the staffing reduction as unavoidable because of declining enrollment. There are currently about 49,000 students, 10,000 fewer than a decade ago. Schools across California face similar challenges, as slower birth rates and reduced student populations result in cuts in state funding.

The voluntary retirement plan represents a potentially softer approach to cutting staff. The possibility for layoffs and school closures could resurface if the retirement incentive proves ineffective.