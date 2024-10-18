In total, SFUSD owns 9.9 million square feet across 155 properties, making it the third largest holder of city-owned property, according to the district’s most recent facilities master plan . Of that portfolio, SFUSD recently identified 13 schools for closure or merger.

As a nonprofit public agency, the district is limited in its ability to raise money outside of government funds (which are tied directly to enrollment) and local taxes and fees (which are sporadic). But one asset the district does have at its disposal is real estate.

A severe budget crisis at the San Francisco Unified School District means that regardless of what happens with the superintendent , a wave of school closures and mergers is likely coming. While reducing costs shores up one side of the balance sheet, generating cash is critical for the other.

In the private sector, companies are incentivized to either sell distressed assets or walk away from underwater loans. Business logic would have the school district do the same, since it claims it can no longer afford to operate or maintain those properties. But in reality, public schools are reluctant to let go of real estate, especially in San Francisco, where the scarce commodity would be difficult to acquire again by a district with limited resources.

SFUSD officials have not said they intend to sell any property, and the district’s master plan makes no mention of doing so. Furthermore, even if sales were to happen, state law restricts SFUSD from spending the proceeds on anything aside from maintaining or upgrading its facilities, meaning teacher salaries or other general operating expenses are off the table.