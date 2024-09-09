“Nationwide, interest in Mandarin as a language has declined very sharply, mostly because of the U.S.-China relationship,” Livaccari said. “But we’re still seeing strong demand and strong enrollment for our program.”

Livaccari, principal of Presidio Knolls School in SoMa, a private immersion facility offering Mandarin programs for preschool to eighth grade, said the student body has increased from 300 to 400 over the past five years.

Chris Livaccari thought he had seen the rise and fall of Chinese-language instruction in the U.S. over the three decades since he began studying Mandarin. But San Francisco never disappointed him.

San Francisco is a notable exception. Because of the city’s sizable Chinese community, its historical connections to the country, and the preponderance of affluent families interested in multilingual education, expensive immersion schools are more popular than ever.

Mandarin, the official language of mainland China and Taiwan, was a popular option for American students starting in the early 2000s, when China rose as a superpower and President Barack Obama encouraged Americans to study there and learn the language. As tension between the two countries rose during the Covid pandemic, the growth of U.S. Mandarin programs slowed.

The public school system in San Francisco, a city often mocked for having more dogs than kids , is struggling with declining applications and impending closures. However, private schools with Chinese immersion programs are booming, and new ones are opening to accommodate the demand.

New schools, bigger campus

“This year is especially exciting as we warmly welcome our largest ever class of little ones,” CAIS posted on social media as preschoolers arrived this month. The school will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September.

CAIS has about 550 students, and the new campus will have the capacity for a bigger student body , school officials say.

Chinese American International School, founded in the 1980s in San Francisco and considered the first Mandarin immersion school in the U.S., has undergone a major upgrade. It recently moved to a larger campus on the west side of the city, formerly Mercy High School.

Tuition at CAIS is up to $42,000 a year; Presidio Knolls’ is as high as $45,000.

Lydia So, an architect and member of the city’s Planning Commission, has a daughter at Presidio Knolls. She believes learning languages will help with brain development — and, more important, will make her U.S.-born, mixed-race daughter proud of her heritage and roots.

“I want her to appreciate the culture of being Chinese — unlike our previous generation, where everyone needed to fit into this melting pot,” So said.

Other schools are set to join the thriving market. Hiba Academy, a bilingual elite school with a capacity for 400 students, is expected to open in San Francisco in 2026. The parent company of the school, China-based Wellington College Education Group, spent $23.5 million purchasing land in the Design District, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report in July.

Joy Qiao, founder of Wellington College Education Group, said in a statement to The Standard that the company is thrilled to make San Francisco the home of its first U.S. academy, noting the city’s special relationship with China and the Pacific Rim.

“This international city, with its commitment to cultural diversity and multicultural learning, is the ideal home for us,” Qiao said. “We look forward to meeting our neighbors and opening doors for our first cohort of students in the fall of 2026.”

Hiba’s Chinese name, 惠立(Hui Li), is an extract from a philosophical motto that translates to “Nurture talents with kindness and wisdom, establish virtue, and cultivate people.”