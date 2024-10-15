“One huge disadvantage SF has compared to peer cities is that far fewer young people decide to have children here, even if they remain in the Bay Area. Notably, SF’s under-18 population (approximately 13%) is about half that of peer cities. What will you do to make SF a better place to raise a family?”

Can any mayoral candidate crack the child curse? As part of our “Ask the candidates” series, we collected questions from readers about the city’s hardest challenges. We’ll publish the responses in the leadup to Election Day.

In San Francisco, kids are like warm days: There just aren’t nearly enough of them.

London Breed

The incumbent mayor admitted in her questionnaire for The Standard that San Francisco families face challenges, citing “significant barriers” that make it hard to raise children. Considered the most pro-housing candidate among her challengers, Breed said the city must be “aggressive” in reaching its state-mandated housing goal of adding 82,000 units by 2031. She also says she has prioritized moving families from small residences — including SROs in Chinatown — to larger apartments.

“San Francisco is a place where we nurture diverse communities, help families thrive across generations, and a place where children can grow up joyously and set up for life-long success,” she wrote.