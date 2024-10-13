“The polarization of politics — NIMBY vs. YIMBY, techies vs. arts, and everyone pointing blame instead of working together — is holding San Francisco back. What will you do to bring people together and foster real community?”

As part of our “Ask the candidates” series, we collected questions from readers about the city’s most significant issues and are publishing the responses in the leadup to Election Day.

The mayoral candidates claim they will usher in a kinder era of San Francisco politics, without the name-calling and petty back and forths on social media.

The old, tired saying is that San Francisco politics are a knife fight in a phone booth. We can do better. A fist fight in a Waymo? A yelling match at the famously tiny Black Horse London Pub on Union Street?

Mayor London Breed: More fun, less fighting

The city leader is known for not holding back when it comes to saying what she really thinks during policy fights. (Watch this heated exchange with Supervisor Dean Preston from last year.)

But Breed told The Standard she has also reached out to those who disagree with her, pointing to the appointment of Ivy Lee — once a staffer for the mayor’s political nemesis Jane Kim — to the Community College Board in 2018. She also blamed social media, the “fractured” press, and the pandemic for worsening polarization.

The mayor said she has been fighting against divisions in the city by promoting fun, feel-good events like Skrillex and Fred Again at Civic Center, street markets, and festivals.