With support from the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development and District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio, San Francisco arts and culture nonprofit ArtyHood is launching Taraval Night Market by the Beach on Saturday.

The open-air night market model has been successfully imported from Asia to various neighborhoods across San Francisco, including Chinatown, the Sunset, and downtown .

Lauro González-Arias, founder of ArtyHood, said that unlike the nearby Sunset Night Market, which included family-friendly activities like a stinky tofu eating contest (in which our own Han Li participated), this market-slash-party is designed to cater more to an adult crowd.

For those planning to catch the most picturesque views, sunset is set for 7:07 p.m.

The event, scheduled from 3 to 9 p.m. at Taraval Street and the Great Highway, aims to merge the traditional night market experience — featuring food, entertainment, and drinks — with an Ocean Beach party open to the public.

“We’re not primarily targeting families and kids,” González-Arias said. “It’s meant for parents to hire a sitter and enjoy a fun night on the beach.”

This means a full bar, two performance stages with DJ sets and live music, and a variety of food options, including siu mai and spicy wontons from United Dumplings, Jollof rice from Oakland’s Jollof Kitchen, and panko-crusted coconut shrimp from Unco Frank’s.

Nearby businesses are also hosting events for those wanting to keep the party going. For example, the Riptide, a divey honky-tonk bar at 3639 Taraval St., is offering free bingo, Jello shots, and a performance by local folk-rock trio the Low Rollers.