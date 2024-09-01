The idea came from Supervisor Joel Engardio, whose husband is a Taiwanese immigrant. The couple love stinky tofu, particularly at the Raohe Street Night Market in Taipei, and wanted to create a similar vibe in San Francisco.

As a representative of the San Francisco Standard, I had valiantly agreed to partake in the market’s stinky tofu eating contest, competing alongside Kristen Sze from ABC7 KGO, Ken Ho from the Chinese-language Sky Link TV, and Warriors announcer Franco Finn. The first to eat six pieces would be proclaimed the winner.

“Smells like hell, tastes like heaven!” celebrity chef Martin Yan said Friday at the bustling Sunset Night Market. He was referring to stinky tofu — the divisive street food that originated in China — encouraging everyone to give it a try.

Stinky tofu is popular across Asia, but Taiwan is its biggest fan. The distinctive odor comes from the brine in which the tofu is fermented. The proprietary recipe can include vegetables, herbs, tea leaves, shrimp, milk, or meat.

Depending on the preferred level of stink, the process can take up to a couple of months. The tofu can then be prepared in numerous ways, but the most popular method is to fry it.

More than 10 years ago, I tried stinky tofu in Hubei Province, China, and it was terrifying. Admittedly, this was a hardcore level of stinky tofu — it was black and covered in layers of what looked like coal ash or fur.