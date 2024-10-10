As a candidate, do you believe San Francisco’s government has a systemic corruption problem? Or do you believe these were just a few bad apples? As mayor, what would you do to reduce corruption and what makes you uniquely suited to do so?”

As part of our ongoing “Ask the candidates” series, The Standard gathered questions from readers to present to the leading candidates about the city’s most pressing issues. We compiled reader queries into a questionnaire for the candidates, which we’ll be publishing between now and Election Day.

With so many tawdry affairs bubbling to the surface, the main candidates vying for Room 200 — Mayor London Breed, Mark Farrell, Supervisor Aaron Peskin, and nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie — have sought to present themselves as squeaky-clean corruption busters.

Mayor London Breed

“It is imperative that City business is conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations and with the utmost integrity,” Breed wrote in The Standard’s questionnaire. “Nothing is more important than the trust the public has in its government.”

Breed told The Standard she has instituted more than 60 reforms at the recommendation of the controller and city attorney’s offices. A total of 14 nonprofits have been barred from doing business with the city, leaving an extra $30 million to be directed to above-board organizations, she said. She said she has also recovered $100 million from scandal-plagued Recology for ratepayers.

Among her three main challengers, Breed is arguably in the most difficult position when it comes to questions about corruption: There have been numerous scandals since she’s been in office, such as the indictment of former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and reports of misspending at her Dream Keeper Initiative .

More recently, Breed introduced laws to tighten rules around the more than $1 billion in nonprofit contracting . The legislation calls for standardizing contracting practices, more monitoring of grantees, and better recordkeeping.

Mark Farrell

Farrell pledged to “bring new transparency and accountability” to City Hall “on Day One.”

To do that, he wants to centralize all nonprofit contracts under the city administrator’s office to reduce fraud and waste. He is also proposing a large-scale overhaul of the digitization of city services, such as permitting applications and bill payments, a reform he believes will increase transparency.

In The Standard’s questionnaire, Farrell clapped back at those accusations by pointing out Breed’s track record with corruption.

“Mayor Breed accepted over $5,000 in gifts from disgraced former Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru who was indicted by the FBI and convicted of public corruption,” Farrell wrote. “Some of her closest friends and allies, and now her signature [Dream Keeper Initiative] as Mayor, are under investigation for potential fraud, waste, and misuse of taxpayer resources.”