Nonprofit scandals push Mayor London Breed to launch contracting reform

“Misconduct from those who would wrongfully take advantage of city resources has not been tolerated during my administration,” Breed said in a statement. “These new efforts expand on this commitment.”

Mayor London Breed is expected to announce a series of reforms to the contracting process with nonprofit organizations, an effort by the city to boost transparency and ensure accountability for how grant money is used.

In the wake of high-profile scandals involving nonprofit contractors, the mayor’s office says it’s going to reexamine how it spends city resources.

The city has blacklisted a dozen nonprofits and individuals with problematic behaviors. But that may be the tip of the iceberg. While a statement from the mayor’s office said “a small minority of City grantees” misused funds, a 2023 investigation by The Standard discovered that 140 nonprofits contracting with the city were barred by the state from receiving or spending funds.

While being out of compliance with state law doesn’t mean the nonprofits were misusing funds, it does speak to the larger issue of transparency and accountability that has become a talking point in this year’s mayoral race, with opponents using it to criticize Breed. But the mayor’s office counters that it has implemented more than 60 anti-corruption reforms.