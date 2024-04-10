The Standard interviewed Lurie about his plan and reached out to other candidates to see how they would address similar issues if elected mayor.

On Wednesday, nonprofit founder and Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie released a plan to increase accountability at City Hall, from how the city drafts and monitors nonprofit contracts to speeding up the process to permit new housing and ensure construction projects are completed on schedule.

But identifying what ails the city and how to go about fixing wasteful spending, corruption and anemic progress on building pretty much anything are among the stances that make each candidate distinct.

All five of the major candidates for mayor can agree: Something is rotten in the state of San Francisco.

Daniel Lurie

Lurie’s eight-page “ City Hall Accountability Plan ” offers a sweeping list of proposals that cover contract management and efforts to speed up permitting, inspection and construction. (It also features pictures of Lurie seemingly telling his plan to people, including one of him walking a construction site with three people while carrying his hard hat riskily in hand.)

Lurie also proposed baking in clearer, outcome-based performance metrics into contracts, developing a contractor score card and hiring a chief financial officer to oversee nonprofits and the departments they work with. Nonprofits that do more than $1 million in business with the city would also be required to have their point people register as lobbyists.

“We have to have these departments stop acting like their own fiefdoms, and we need collaboration,” Lurie said. “And that cuts across all three pillars of this plan.”

The proposal includes the creation of a new unit of experts to streamline contracts across departments and “shrink the overall size of the bureaucracy.” That may seem counterintuitive, but Lurie suggested in a phone interview that departments are siloed off in a way that creates redundancy and potential oversights.

The city has enacted more than 4,500 changes to the municipal code since 2016, according to Lurie’s campaign. As a result, many developers have turned to paying permit expediters to help projects navigate the labyrinth of red tape, which has led to instances of corruption.

“Experts say that the shot clock part will reduce the time to get approvals for housing and small business development by four to five months,” Lurie said.

One of the more buzzy proposals in Lurie’s plan would target the scandal-plagued Department of Building Inspection while creating a “shot clock” for permit reviews. The city agency has been accused of multiple instances of corrupt practices, like an inspector who signed off on his own home . He was later fired.

Lurie said that he would create a small business liaison group and set aside more relief funds to help prevent and mitigate issues like those found in the nightmare on Taraval Street , a $90 million project that has disrupted businesses along the road and the infamous $1.7 million toilet in Noe Valley.

The last part of Lurie’s plan would focus on changing the way construction contracts are monitored and awarded, shifting acceptance to the “best value” bid instead of the lowest acceptable offer.

“The idea that you have to have decades of experience to get through this code, it just creates conditions that are ripe for bribery and how you end up with guys like Rodrigo Santos who get hired to grease the wheels,” Lurie said.

The most high-profile scandal to hit San Francisco in recent years involved Mohammed Nuru , the former Department of Public Works boss who was arrested by the FBI in 2020 after he participated in a sprawling web of corruption going back years. That web included permit expediters Walter Wong and Rodrigo Santos.

Mayor London Breed

Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for the mayor, also noted the passage of Proposition H in 2020, which streamlined the approval process for small businesses to receive permits. The mayor’s One City plan, which falls under the Housing for All plan, also intends to cut the permitting time for housing in half.

Mayor London Breed unveiled her Housing for All plan at last year’s State of the City address, and she released a progress report earlier this month on her blog. Steps she has taken to jump-start the production of housing include signing legislation to unlock funding and reduce inclusionary housing requirements and other impact fees.

“What we’re trying to do with our nonprofits is hold them accountable, but also have partners that can deliver the services efficiently and effectively,” Cretan said.

While the resulting headlines may put the city in a bad light, Cretan said, the incidents show that reform efforts implemented during the mayor’s first full term are having a positive effect.

On the issue of contract management for nonprofits, Cretan cited the mayor’s work with the City Controller’s Office to identify bad actors, such as United Council of Human Services (UCHS) and HomeRise . Once identified, the city must decide whether to cut an organization loose or bring it into compliance. Control of UCHS was given to the organization’s fiscal sponsor, Felton Institute, while the management of HomeRise was restructured last year.

Breed has repeatedly suggested the biggest impediment to seeing her agenda through is the Board of Supervisors. Approving new development projects has proven difficult, and she just saw supervisors overturn her veto of a bill that pushes forward density limits.

Aaron Peskin

Peskin said Tuesday that the IG’s role would serve to coordinate the city’s investigative agencies, which include the City Controller’s Office, the Ethics Commission, the Civil Grand Jury and the District Attorney’s Office. This person would have “a clear anti-corruption mandate,” Peskin said, similar to a position set up in Atlanta , where a slew of federal investigations pushed local elected officials in 2020 to form a task force looking into fraud, corruption and abuse.

As part of his campaign announcement Saturday, Aaron Peskin proposed an additional inspector general position inside the Controller’s Office, which currently acts as the chief financial auditor for the city’s $14 billion budget.

Peskin added that the IG would have additional powers, compared with the controller, by having the ability to investigate wrongdoing that is committed not just by city employees and entities, but also those doing business with the local government, like nonprofits. He is proposing that the position be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by a two-thirds vote by the Board of Supervisors.

Other attempts have previously been made at creating additional oversight bodies in San Francisco’s government. In 2020, elected officials struck down a proposal by then-Supervisor Gordon Mar for a Public Advocate Office, a role aimed at investigating corruption and whistleblower complaints.