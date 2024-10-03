Ousted SF official was paid by nonprofit whose contracts she approved

The revelation is the latest twist in a burgeoning City Hall scandal that has put Mayor London Breed’s flagship program for the Black community, the Dream Keeper Initiative , under the microscope over allegations of misspending and a swirl of ethical questions. The documents obtained by The Standard are the latest example of potential misconduct at the center of a growing city probe — and represent the first evidence of money flowing from a Dream Keeper recipient to a city official.

Davis signed off on funding totaling $1.5 million for the group, which is led by James Spingola, with whom she shared a home .

Sheryl Davis, who led the city’s Human Rights Commission until her September resignation , received the payments in 2021 from the nonprofit Collective Impact, according to internal financial documents obtained by The Standard.

A former San Francisco department head, now at the center of a city scandal, was paid by a nonprofit within months of signing a six-figure contract for the organization, in a possible violation of state law.

Davis’ attorney Tony Brass acknowledged that his client received payments from Collective Impact, adding that his client did not believe that the reimbursements she received counted as income.

One set of payments came three months before Davis signed a $575,000 contract for Collective Impact, and the second set came about six weeks after.

“It’s fair to say that these payments raise red flags,” said Sean McMorris, an ethics expert from the government transparency nonprofit Common Cause.

In 2021, Davis received $5,179 in payments from Collective Impact, the documents show. The payments were marked as reimbursements for software subscriptions and other expenses, including items from the hardware store Lowe’s. State ethics law , which treats reimbursements as a form of income, prohibits officials from making decisions involving entities from which they received income of more than $500.

“If it was negligence, then she should explain that. If she doesn’t think anything is wrong, then she should explain that,” said McMorris. “If it is willful intent, then the prosecution and penalties would be much higher. … On its face, I don’t see how it doesn’t apply to the conflict-of-interest code.”

Brass said the payments Davis received from Collective Impact stemmed from advocacy work she did for MegaBlack, an informal group that discusses issues affecting San Francisco’s Black community. Collective Impact was MegaBlack’s fiscal sponsor, the attorney said.

Davis was a private consultant for MegaBlack, Brass noted, adding that the work was outside of her role as head of the Human Rights Commission. She coordinated with a private firm to work on MegaBlack’s website and social media. Requests for comment sent to MegaBlack were not returned.

“She has been very candid about everything that happened during her time at HRC,” Brass said.