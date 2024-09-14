San Francisco’s Dream Keeper Initiative had a rough week. High-profile media stories raised serious questions about program spending. By week’s end, the program’s leader, a city department head, had resigned.

Now, Black community leaders are rallying to the initiative’s defense, decrying what they see as unfair attacks on a crucial program.

On Friday, a group of San Francisco’s Black community leaders gathered on the steps of City Hall to speak out about what they see as an existential threat to a landmark program for investing in the Black community.

“You paint a picture of the impact of DKI on the Black community as devastating, and the good of DKI must be dismantled,” said Phelicia Jones, founder of the advocacy organization Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community.

Jones and other speakers at the event decried the recent media coverage of Dream Keeper, saying the stories have overwhelmingly focused on the initiative’s flaws while failing to highlight its many successes. That negative attention comes on the heels of San Francisco institutions’ long history of marginalizing the city’s Black community, speakers pointed out, raising concerns that the scrutiny is driven by racism.

At the same time, advocates called for the city to increase transparency around Dream Keeper.