‘You want to impress Barry Bonds’: Giants are soaking up lessons from the home run king

Ramos was an All-Star last season. He’ll be starting in left field this season, Bonds’ old terrain. Yet, he’s still wowed by the presence of the home run king whose weeklong visit to the Giants’ training camp ran through Saturday — and seemed to leave a lasting impression.

Heliot Ramos watched and heard it all from inside the dugout, and, when Bonds started signing a few autographs, Ramos said to someone alongside him, “I’d like Barry’s autograph, too.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As batting practice ended, Barry Bonds walked from behind the cage toward the Giants’ dugout along the first-base line. Cheers suddenly erupted from hundreds of early-arriving fans in the stands and dozens of family members of team owners who were standing on the field.

Bonds, 60, remains beloved throughout Giantsville. Whether it’s Oracle Park or Scottsdale Stadium, just like his playing days, fans rise and applaud when he’s spotted or introduced over the PA system.

“He’s Barry Bonds. His legacy is huge. He will live in people’s minds forever,” Ramos said Sunday. “When he talks, you listen. Just yesterday, he was telling me about playing left field and how I should trust my instincts. You have a guy like that around you, it rubs off on everybody.”

The current group of Giants players also gets a genuine kick out of Bonds’ presence, whether it’s on the field, in the batting cage, or simply conversing in the clubhouse. Aside from the seven MVP awards and records for homers in a season and career, he has unparalleled wisdom on hitting baseballs and is willing to share his trade secrets.

“I’m just there if they want to ask a question. Or if they think I could see something, or whatever,” Bonds told The Standard before leaving town. “Same thing Willie did for me and the rest of us.”

With the passing of the esteemed Willie Mays in June, at 93, this is the first spring training in many years that the greatest player of all time isn’t with us. He was the patriarch of Giants legends, the man most synonymous with the franchise. His spirit and energy forever will remain intact with the organization.

“It’s just different,” Bonds said. “I’m sad my godfather passed away. He lived a great life.”

Bonds is among a long list of Giants alumni who have been in camp, including those invited by president of baseball operations Buster Posey, a contrast from the Farhan Zaidi years when former Giants on the property were few and far between.

Posey’s decision to bring back the older players, including those from the championship era, has been well-received by players and coaches. Bonds, who has been around the team for years as a special advisor, along with Dusty Baker and Will Clark, suddenly joins many others who previously wore orange and black uniforms.

“We have a staff of guys that all played,” said Bonds, referencing the guest coaches along with hitting coaches Pat Burrell and Damon Minor, old teammate Matt Williams, the third base coach, and manager Bob Melvin. “I think they respect all of us. It’s a little different than before with all of us around. It resonates with the players right now because we’re all speaking the same language. … It’s not some computer board telling them what to do anymore.”

Under Posey and Melvin, the team has been more open to incorporating traditional baseball concepts with today’s advanced data. Thus, the laundry list of ex-players brought in as mentors: Jeffrey Leonard, J.T. Snow, Marco Scutaro, Ryan Vogelsong, Santiago Casilla, Javier Lopez, and Yusmeiro Petit have come and gone. Baker and Joe Panik are in now. Rich Aurilia, Hunter Pence, and Jeremy Affeldt are coming, and Dave Righetti has been here most of camp.

“I love it,” said Matt Chapman, one of the Giants’ most trusted clubhouse leaders. “Even if they’re not always hands-on working with you. Just having those guys around is a good feeling. You can’t really match having Barry Bonds sitting in the cage watching you hit, right?”

“He sees everything,” Chapman continued. “You want to impress Barry Bonds. You want to do so well that there’s a little added pressure even though I’m sure it’s just in your head. I want him to be impressed. That’s how I feel. It’s just cool to pick his brain. He’s probably one of the smartest baseball players ever to play the game.

”That’s what baseball’s all about. It’s a brotherhood, and having guys who played before you, who were in your shoes, it’s a respect factor. It brings good energy.”