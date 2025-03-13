The whole outing — skydiving, bus, sandwiches — was hosted by Z Venture Capital and startup Aviato as a sort of extreme icebreaker — one that’s becoming increasingly common in Silicon Valley.

Soon enough, each was strapped to a licensed professional and screaming into the wind as they hurtled 16,000 feet toward the ground.

A group of founders and investors excitedly piled into a party bus on a recent Sunday morning — giant bags of Mendocino Farms sandwiches in tow — to drive an hour east of San Francisco to a tiny airfield in Contra Costa County.

“What’s changed in the social construct between founders and investors is that if you have a lot of choice, you want to solve for fit on many different levels,” said Eric Bahn, general partner at Hustle Fund, who attended the event to spend social time with founders. “When you do an activity like skydiving, people naturally get into a more vulnerable state, and you can understand them better as people.”

With competition among investors more fierce than ever as they battle to find the precious few companies they believe are worth a bet, they’re pulling out all the stops to find ways to drag founders out from behind their computers and meet face-to-face.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Gone are the days when investors and founders would grab coffee or a casual drink to feel each other out. Silicon Valley is now home to thousands of VC firms with vast amounts of capital ready to deploy toward the AI boom.

While household names like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital have no problem getting the best founders to pick up the phone, lesser-known investors are employing grand tactics to write checks to startups that might become the Google or Meta of the AI age.

At the same time, San Francisco has dozens of AI startups on every street gunning for venture capital dollars. Faced with an abundance of companies — only a handful of which will bring in windfalls — investors are using new types of social events as shorthand personality tests to suss out if the team would be a good fit for their portfolios.