The initiative, dubbed “Paint the City,” was a collaborative effort between two nonprofits that bring energy to the city’s streets, Paint the Void and the Civic Joy Fund , plus the public art studio Building 180 . From an initial 100 utility boxes, its scope grew to encompass a further 222 last year.

Since late 2023, some 322 sidewalk utility boxes — the camouflage-green cabinets that store equipment for traffic signals — from the Embarcadero to the Sunset were repainted to reflect the culture and history of their respective neighborhoods. Some 49 artists were enlisted to reimagine the boxes, pieces of “street furniture” that stand about 6-feet tall and often become targets for graffiti and blight.

Led by Manny Yekutiel of the Mission’s cafe and gathering space Manny’s, the Civic Joy Fund is the force behind other revitalization projects like Downtown First Thursdays, Clean Up the City, and Summer of Music. The total cost for “Paint the City” was $600,000.

Artists were compensated based on the time commitment involved. Robert “Pengoo” Casanovas was paid $800 for each of the 10 utility boxes he painted on Geary Boulevard in the city’s Inner Richmond and Laurel Heights neighborhoods. While he had to submit his concepts for approval, there were no other directives to follow. “That’s very unusual,” he said.