SF’s biggest art project took 2 years — and happened right under the city’s nose

‘Paint the City’ paid dozens of local artists to transform 350 sidewalk utility boxes into reflections of their neighborhoods. 

A city utility box painted with large, colorful flowers is situated on a street corner. A couple walks by, and a building with arched windows is in the background.
A street utility box painted at Powell and Post streets in Union Square. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Since late 2023, some 322 sidewalk utility boxes — the camouflage-green cabinets that store equipment for traffic signals — from the Embarcadero to the Sunset were repainted to reflect the culture and history of their respective neighborhoods. Some 49 artists were enlisted to reimagine the boxes, pieces of “street furniture” that stand about 6-feet tall and often become targets for graffiti and blight. 

The initiative, dubbed “Paint the City,” was a collaborative effort between two nonprofits that bring energy to the city’s streets, Paint the Void and the Civic Joy Fund, plus the public art studio Building 180. From an initial 100 utility boxes, its scope grew to encompass a further 222 last year.

A colorful street mural features a stylized portrait of a person with bold red lips, black hair, and vivid abstract shapes. Vibrant colors create a lively backdrop.
The image shows a colorful mural on a utility box, featuring a person in a pink outfit with a plant, surrounded by leaves against a light blue backdrop.

Led by Manny Yekutiel of the Mission’s cafe and gathering space Manny’s, the Civic Joy Fund is the force behind other revitalization projects like Downtown First Thursdays, Clean Up the City, and Summer of Music. The total cost for “Paint the City” was $600,000.

Artists were compensated based on the time commitment involved. Robert “Pengoo” Casanovas was paid $800 for each of the 10 utility boxes he painted on Geary Boulevard in the city’s Inner Richmond and Laurel Heights neighborhoods. While he had to submit his concepts for approval, there were no other directives to follow. “That’s very unusual,” he said. 

Covering each box in what he described as “animals, creatures, and cute monsters” took an average of four days because of the detail involved. He had numerous positive interactions while working, including several people who told him their children were following the project, excited to see every new Pengoo piece as it went up. 

A decorated utility box with colorful owls and flowers is in front of an ornate building with a large dome and intricate architecture.
Van Ness Avenue is one of the corridors that got the full treatment. | Source: Morgan Ellis

Fellow artist Diego Gómez, who worked on four boxes in the Tenderloin and Lower Nob Hill, got a lot of thank-yous from passersby as he painted flowers, birds, watermelons, and abstract shapes. It led to another gig, after the owners of a nearby pizzeria saw him working. “They commissioned me to make a ‘pizza wings’ mural in the alley next to their shop,” Gómez said.

However, the overall project was not without some controversy. Grantee artist J Manuel Carmona began painting boxes along Valencia Street in the Mission in 2023, many of which explored Latinx and LGBTQ+ themes, including one that depicted local drag performer Juanita MORE! 

A painted utility box features a woman in a red dress with the words &quot;Who She Is? Do You Know&quot; above, and a person walking a black dog nearby.
J Manuel Carmona's portrait of drag queen Jose Sarria is one of several that highlight Latinx and LGBTQ+ culture. | Source: Morgan Ellis
A woman walks past a colorful street art mural on a utility box at an urban intersection. The painting depicts a person with a hat and rainbow skirt.
Carmona repainted half a dozen boxes up and down Valencia Street. | Source: Morgan Ellis

A neighbor confronted the artist over the choice of subject. “He wanted me to paint Cesar Chavez,” Carmona said, referring to the labor leader, civil rights activist, and hero to many Mexican Americans, who died in 1993. “I told him I wanted to paint somebody who’s alive. He kept asking me for a permit.”

Within 48 hours, Carmona found his work covered in brown paint. He restored it, only to find it defaced again. So, he restored it again, this time with dozens of cheering supporters present in a show of force

The Civic Joy Fund is prepared to handle graffiti. “We have two people repainting the boxes,” Yekutiel said.

Overall, Carmona said, “Paint the City” was a positive experience. While Carmona was painting boxes to honor long-shuttered Mission LGBTQ+ venues like Esta Noche and the Lexington Club, a mother passing by with her child stopped to tell him she’d met her partner at the Lex. “Public art can’t be unseen,” Carmona said. “And I was trying to bring good memories.”

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

