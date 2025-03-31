Kawakami: Looming and loaded 49ers questions for Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and Jed York

OK, sure, York, Shanahan, and Lynch want to win every year. Especially in a season that will end with the Super Bowl held at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers still have many good players on huge salaries — Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Brandon Aiyuk (if he’s not offloaded before Tuesday). Brock Purdy might join this list if he and the 49ers can agree to an extension. And they have a relatively easy fourth-place schedule. It won’t be impossible to scrape together a decent season.



And most reasonable NFL observers going into this offseason understood that the 49ers needed to do some payroll surgery, starting with the discarding of Deebo Samuel and disinterest in paying market rate to keep Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Aaron Banks, Jordan Mason, Jaylon Moore, and others.



But once the 49ers lost Dre Greenlaw and failed to land Joey Bosa, it seemed like their top execs decided to do more than merely mitigate the spending of the last few years; they wanted to reverse it almost all at once. Which led to the cutting of Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins (both signed quickly by other teams) and Kyle Juszczyk (who tested the market then returned to the 49ers for more guaranteed money than he was owed on his old deal). By the way, the 49ers took dead-cap hits on all three players.



None of the losses, individually, likely will be the difference between a playoff berth and falling short. But you’re either trying your hardest to build a roster that can win the Super Bowl or you’re not.



Floyd and Collins weren’t great in 2024. But they contributed. If the 49ers had two or three fewer injuries last season and played better overall, Floyd and Collins would’ve been solid pieces of a potential playoff roster. They could be that again in 2025 — but with the Falcons and Browns, respectively.



So what are the 49ers doing here? I’d like to hear Shanahan, Lynch, and York tell us how this was all planned out. Or we should get an indication that something changed during the course of free agency. Didn’t Shanahan and Lynch come into power talking about defensive-line talent and depth being the most important part of any roster? How did they end up with a new DL depth chart that doesn’t include a proven NFL rotation player anywhere except at Bosa’s defensive-end spot?



I would guess that the efficiency experts don’t care whether the 49ers go 8-9 or 4-13 in 2025. Financial algorithms probably don’t factor in the chance to take advantage of a fourth-place schedule and grab a top playoff seeding. Maybe tanking 2025 to get another great draft pick next year would be beneficial in the long term. But that kind of thinking almost always falls flat in a locker room full of players who might not be around when and if the 49ers turn it around. What do the 49ers’ leaders have to say about this? I’m all ears.