‘If you make it, take it’: There’s a new 3-point frontier, and Steph Curry’s all for it

Curry’s eyebrows raised as he watched Tatum, in fact, make it. The all-world Celtics forward snaked off a screen and noticed center Jonas Valanciunas on his heels in drop coverage. Instead of setting his feet and lifting for a jumper, Tatum launched off his left foot like he was skipping into a shot.

“If you’ve got confidence in it, it’s actually a really productive way to create natural space, because nobody’s really ready to guard an unorthodox shot like that,” Curry told The Standard. “If you make it, take it.”

Tatum is just a small drop of what’s becoming a 3-point floater wave. LaMelo Ball, the audacious Hornets point guard, has launched more than 50 — after trying just eight last year — according to one analysis . Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama has the shot in his bag . Trae Young uses it to avoid getting blocked. Even LeBron James has run into several this year.

Curry is skeptical that the one-legged 3-pointer will catch on quite like that. He theorized that the shot is more of a gadget for “unorthodox” players like Ball and Wembanyama than a skill the typical shooter could apply.

The last major 3-point innovation after Curry was James Harden’s stepback — the move that changed how we look at traveling. Now, seemingly every perimeter player uses that tool to generate separation off the bounce.

“I did my first one back in 2013, San Antonio,” Curry said. “It wasn’t like I did it [again] the next game or later that game. It’s just kind of a ‘feel’ thing. Probably for Tatum or for Wemby, when you have ultimate confidence and flow before all that, whatever part of the season you’re in where you’re just feeling it, you can try to get aggressive, try to see how far you can push it.”

The one-legged 3-pointer is an evolution of Curry’s influence. He first sank one more than a decade ago, and although he hasn’t incorporated it into his game regularly, his creativity helped popularize it.

Curry stretched the bounds of imagination with his 3-point range. He has hit more than 4,000 regular-season threes in his career, ushering in an era in which players are encouraged to shoot from any position.

But some evidence, tangible and anecdotal, points in the direction of wider adoption.

Ball, for instance, shoots a higher percentage off one leg (40%) than he does overall (34%). Wembanyama said on the podcast “The Young Man and the Three” that it’s actually easier for him to shoot off one foot because he can use momentum instead of generating force from a stand-still base.

“You can really focus on the target,” Wembanyama said.

Nick Hauselman, shooting coach and founder of the popular Youtube channel BBallBreakdown, has long advocated for the running 3-pointer. Each of his players at all levels end every workout by hitting a one-legged three, and he plans to mix it into more practice plans.

Hauselman loves that the shot is becoming more of a weapon rather than just a heat-check gadget or end-of-clock prayer. When players are getting downhill, it can be more natural for them to just rise up instead of setting their feet. When right-handed players are fading to their left, their shooting arm and hip are already square with the rim, allowing shooters to jump off one foot. The motion can be quicker and more fluid.

Hauselman expects a “dramatic rise” in the shot over the next few years.

“It won’t slow down; it’ll continue to increase,” he said. “Five years from now — and I hope it’s faster — I have a sense you’d probably see maybe 10% of threes taken this way. And maybe more if they start really making them. We need a little bit more data as far as what the percentages are versus the other way, but I’d be surprised if it was lower than the conventional shots.”