Ikea’s food hall may be dying, but its Swedish meatball class gave me life

And now, only in San Francisco, there’s a third type of Ikea person. The type who goes there to make meatballs — at a class offered by Cookery Skola, the Ikea cooking school. I had to wonder: Who are these Ikea-meatball-making people? So I signed up.

There are two types of Ikea people: Those who go for the assemble-yourself bed frames and bookcases, and those who go for the Swedish meatballs, smooth as Ping-Pong balls, doused in cream sauce and flanked by fluorescent green peas, mashed potatoes, and tangy lingonberry sauce. For $4.99, they are the centerpiece for an iconic Ikea cafeteria feast.

It’s been almost two years since Ingka Centres — the Stockholm-based group that develops and operates Ikea stores — opened an outlet on mid-Market. In the spring of 2024, it opened the adjacent Saluhall, a supposedly sophisticated “Nordic spin” on the American food court. This ambitious project aimed to become an anchor not just for struggling mid-Market but for San Francisco itself. Saluhall has two floors, three cocktail bars, and vegan-centric vendors. A year in, it also has ongoing vacancies, a lot of bad press, and one new arrival — the decidedly non-vegan Smish Smash burgers.

Tucked on the second floor, there is also a cooking school. It’s squeaky-clean, with stainless steel and induction stoves — theoretically perfect for the 300 million annual Ikea customers who the chain says go to the store strictly for the food. (This includes my middle aged-mom friend Samantha, who went the other day for meatballs while high on gummies — apparently an annual tradition with a pal.)

In total, Ikea customers devour one billion meatballs a year: veggie balls, chicken balls, plant-based balls, and even, in the Swedish motherland, moose balls. So Ingka Centres wagered that if people go to Ikea to eat, why wouldn’t they go to Ikea to cook?