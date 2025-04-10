East of 10th Street, Market Street is off-limits to private cars, Ubers, and Lyfts. But the partially car-free downtown stretch of Market Street is open to buses and taxis. Lurie said the initiative with Waymo will complement existing transportation options and make it easier for residents, workers, and visitors to access downtown businesses.

Waymo will start mapping the corridor in the coming days, and the driverless service is expected to launch there as early as this summer, according to city officials.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Thursday that Waymo’s autonomous vehicles will soon begin operating on Market Street, as part of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.

The move is part of a broader effort to revitalize downtown, which has struggled to recover since the pandemic. Other initiatives include creating five entertainment zones across the city, renewing the First Year Free program to help small businesses open by waiving initial fees, and streamlining permitting processes.

“Market Street runs through the heart of our city, and we’re making sure it continues to evolve with the times,” Lurie said. “By welcoming Waymo, we’re adding another safe and sustainable way to access shopping, theaters, hotels, and restaurants.”

Brandon Cox, CEO of LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired San Francisco, called the announcement a “game changer” for the organization’s clients, particularly those who attend weekly programs and classes at the Market Street headquarters.

Rodney Fong, president and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, said improving access is “one of the most crucial elements of the continued revitalization of downtown San Francisco.”

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said it will work with the city and Waymo to maintain safety, accessibility, and reliable Muni service along Market Street. The SFMTA reported significant growth in Muni ridership in 2024, with 158 million passenger trips, an increase of 13.5 million from 2023.

As part of its expansion, Waymo got permission last month to begin mapping the streets to San Francisco International Airport.

Waymo has operated in San Francisco since 2023. Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said San Franciscans take “tens of thousands of trips across the city” in Waymo vehicles each week.

But Kid Safe SF, San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, San Francisco Transit Riders and Walk San Francisco jointly denounced the move to permit Waymo to begin operations on the thoroughfare, which has been car-free since January 2020.

The groups noted that before the car ban, half of the city’s 10 most dangerous intersections were on Market Street, with almost three people injured each week on average. The corridor currently sees approximately 250,000 daily transit boardings and 35,000 monthly bicycle trips.

“This plan will slow down Muni, add congestion and undermine years of progress toward a more efficient and reliable transit system and a safer, more accessible Market Street,” said Kid Safe SF co-founder Robin Pam.

The advocates say the decision reverses hard-won improvements from the car ban, which they claim has increased Muni travel times by up to 14% and reduced traffic collisions by 40% along one of the city’s most dangerous corridors.

Dylan Fabris of San Francisco Transit Riders called the mayor’s decision “dangerous, undemocratic and inequitable,” arguing it creates “a nearly two-mile-long City-sanctioned monopoly for the Google-owned tech company.”