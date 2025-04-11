Behind the machine, a conveyor belt with gaudy fake desserts under glass domes was running slowly. I went for maximum wackiness, to see if it could come up with something borderline insane out of the company’s 150 or so flavors .

Well, I got Peanut Butter Blondie — up my alley, as it turns out. A barista handed me a stiff plastic cup with my recipe printed on the side: two pumps of peanut butter cup, two pumps of vanilla. I handed the cup to a second barista, who filled it with six ounces of cold brew, two ounces of milk, and some ice. My palate runs toward salty and bitter — boba at 25% sweetness is too saccharine — but I did not come to North Beach to feel sophisticated, and I had to admit it was delicious.