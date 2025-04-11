The week the NASDAQ became the new meme stock for techies

The tech entrepreneur, who famously sold two shockingly similar apps to Meta and Discord, posted to X a picture of the predicted stock freefall. “SELL EVERYTHING!” he wrote. “IT’S THE END OF THE WORLD.”

On Sunday, as the stock market appeared ready to tumble amid President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements, Nikita Bier did what he does best: trolling.

Bier and his peers were just following the president’s orders. On Wednesday morning, Trump gave some subtle advice to his supporters: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” he wrote on Truth Social. The post came during a dour time for the U.S. market — for days, the S&P 500 had plummeted due to Trump’s tariffs on all U.S. trading partners, including an extra severe tax on China.

But Bier wasn’t selling everything — instead, like a handful of his tech friends, he was buying the dip. “I bought 450 TQQQ calls and 30 /ES future contracts in the morning,” he wrote, meaning he made a huge, highly leveraged bet on the NASDAQ and S&P 500 going up. “Closed out both (around a $400k gain).”

For those in Silicon Valley, the market’s hockey-stick trajectory looked awfully familiar — and awfully lucrative. “No, this isn’t a crypto meme coin …” one anonymous account tweeted. “It’s the American stock market after the President of the United States told you to buy.”

But about three hours later, the president fulfilled his own prophecy, announcing a 90-day pause on his aggressive tariff plan that sent the S&P 500 skyrocketing by more than 9%.

No, this isn’t a crypto meme coin… It’s the American stock market after the President of the United States told you to buy. pic.twitter.com/f5SNwOB4LH

Take Austen Allred, the founder of coding school BloomTech, who tweeted a prediction of Trump’s strategy Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 0.2% . “He’ll get whatever tariff reductions from other countries he can, try to get a rate cut, then do whatever he can to let stocks rip,” he wrote. “This is the most obvious trade I’ve seen since I made a bunch of money shorting SVB (sorry).”

A handful of techies like Bier took Trump at his word, buying and quickly selling stock to make a quick buck, not unlike how savvy traders made money from pumping and dumping Trump’s meme coin .

Look it’s obvious Trump isn’t going to let this be his legacy. He’ll get whatever tariff reductions from other countries he can, try to get a rate cut, then do whatever he can to let stocks rip. Pissed that I can’t buy more.

Allred posted his trades , which were high-risk, short-term bets that the S&P 500 would pop sharply by the end of the week. He announced that his haul was about $35,000, and the replies filled with those following his lead, to varying results.

I did buy, but I'm disgusted with myself how little I bought Easy to have 20/20 hindsight…

“A rule of thumb is that each successive one will always be half the duration of the previous one,” he wrote in a January tweet that he reposted in the wake of his fresh $400,000. “Any time you feel you should wait a little longer, you have waited too long.”

The window of opportunity was slim — by Thursday, the markets were down again. Bier wrote that in the age of the internet (when, say, the president can send out an immediate viral tweet instructing the American public to buy), stock market cycles “keep getting faster.”

The most important thing to understand about stock market cycles in the internet age is they keep getting faster. A rule of thumb is that each successive one will always be half the duration of the previous one. Any time you feel you should wait a little longer, you have waited…

Of course, the real winners in Silicon Valley were the ones who didn’t have to trade a thing. According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk got $36 billion richer Wednesday as Tesla stock leaped 23%, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth increased by about $26 billion, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang scored $15.5 billion.

Until the trade war is over, the real losers are still the American public. A Reuters report estimated that the tariffs could send the cost of an iPhone skyrocketing into the thousands, economists say inflation will likely increase, and the economies of some states, like Michigan, are already feeling the hit.