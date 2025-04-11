Then it escalated. On June 8, a couple reported that Triball punched them as they walked through the Castro. Two days later, witnesses said he chased a business owner for a block and cornered him in a storefront. A week later, he allegedly vandalized a bar, The Detour.

The first warning came from the farmers market. Stall operators in the Castro complained to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s office that Triball, a homeless man, was harassing employees and customers.

It was the restless summer of 2020, and Zero Triball was on a rampage.

These were not the first offenses Triball would allegedly perpetrate, nor were they the last.

By the end of the month, Triball had punched a man while his 2-year-old son looked on, sending him to the hospital with a broken jaw, according to court records and an interview with the victim.

Since 2020, he has threatened to burn down a community center and hogtie its owner, punched a man in the back of the head, broken another man’s nose, hit a person with a rock, and threatened to burn a tourist with a blowtorch (only to be beaten up by nudists ), according to court records and reports compiled by Mandelman’s office.

“We give less rope to toddlers,” said Zack Karlsson, a resident who once found himself on the receiving end of a back-of-the-head sucker punch from Triball. “This guy is violent, and he hurts people and has hurt people repeatedly. Does somebody have to die before they do something? Even then, would they do something?”

But that may come as little solace to people who pass such offenders on the street every day.

The reality, experts say, is that a Byzantine web of state and city infrastructure is unequipped to handle prolific offenders suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. Triball’s long-lost friends and family — some of whom did not know he was alive until contacted for this report — say a troubled childhood and young adult life led him to drug use and legal troubles.

To many in the Castro, 39-year-old Triball epitomizes a perpetual discontent with San Francisco institutions that they say have failed to protect them from violent repeat offenders. Some call it bad governance; others, Democratic malfeasance.

These incidents are just a fraction of Triball’s publicly known crimes, and there are likely others that haven’t landed in court or the press, said Dave Burke, the Castro’s public safety liaison. Triball, accordingly, has served considerable time in county jail and rotated in and out of the city’s drug and mental health courts.

‘He can still be saved’

The siblings wore long sleeves to cover their bruises, she said, adding that Triball sported a scar on his forehead from when their mother’s boyfriend slammed him into a pool table. Their grandparents were “manipulative” and frequently reminded the kids that they “could’ve been in foster care,” Joe said.

Joe, who’s 18 months older, said the siblings were raised largely by their maternal grandparents in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska. Life at home was tough.

Born Kristo Armando Amaya Jr. on Jan. 4, 1986, Triball spent the first few years of his life in Oceanside. His father was a radio operator in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, and his mother was a homemaker. They divorced when Triball was a toddler.

Triball, who is currently in jail, was not available for an interview.

“He was the sweetest young man,” his sister Samantha Joe said through tears by phone from her Wyoming home. “We were so close. He’s a good man, he’s a good man. I hate that this is happening.”

The way his friends and family put it, Triball is a good kid gone bad.

In reporting this story, The Standard reviewed hundreds of pages of court records spanning two decades in three states. The documents offer a window into some of Triball’s darkest moments. But they don’t tell the full story of his life.

But Triball, who didn’t change his legal name until age 28, got the worst of it, in Joe’s telling.

“He would do things that they considered effeminate — he would hold his hand a certain way — and they’d be like, ‘You’re not a fag, don’t put your hand that way, don’t be a little pansy,’” Joe said.

Their mother, PaulAnn Evans, who did not live with them at the time, denied that her children were ever abused, though she acknowledged that her parents were “super strict.” She said Triball earned the scar on his forehead in a pillow fight with five other children. The Standard was unable to reach Triball’s father.

Joe and her brother were close. When she got pregnant in high school, Triball rushed to defend her from anyone who gave her dirty looks. He walked her to class and relinquished his lunch to satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

When Triball came out as gay while studying at Chadron State College in Nebraska, his already frayed relationship with their grandparents snapped, Joe said. That night, he tried to take his own life.

“He had a lot of anger and a lot of hurt, and he didn’t know what to do with it,” Joe said. “He ran off. He didn’t feel like he belonged.”

After leaving Nebraska, Triball bounced around homes. At one point, he lived with his mother in New Mexico, where her husband got him a job delivering medical oxygen tanks to homes, she said.

He drank excessively and smoked weed in the home, despite her repeated pleas not to do so, Evans said. Still, she described their relationship as “pretty good.”

“Everybody was so nice to him,” she said. “There were so many helping hands out there. You just can’t make somebody want to be OK. It broke my heart when he left.”

Around 2005, Triball lived in California’s Lancaster area, according to a friend. It appears he stayed in the state until at least 2009, according to Nebraska court records filed by debt collectors. In YouTube videos, Triball has suggested that he lived in San Francisco for around two years during this time.