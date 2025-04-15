The statistical case for Draymond Green as Defensive Player of the Year

But the best actor field that year was also weak. There was Bryan Cranston in “Trumbo,” Michael Fassbender in the Steve Jobs biopic, Eddie Redmayne in a movie hardly anyone saw, and Matt Damon in “The Martian.”

The movie didn’t really work, but Leo was great in it. The Academy essentially gave him a lifetime achievement award. A make-up for him having never won — not for “Titanic,” “Aviator,” “Blood Diamond,” or “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Draymond Green is this year’s Leo. He deserves his second Defensive Player of the Year Award. Especially over this year’s eligible field.

Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury turned the race upside down. He was running away with the honor, but won’t play the 65 games required for eligibility. Anthony Davis, Kris Dunn, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, and Isaiah Hartenstein are also ineligible.

“I look around the league and don’t see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do,” Green said. “I don’t see many players completely throwing off an entire team’s offense the way I do.”

Green has publicly lobbied for the award in the second half, saying he “1,000%” has a case.

Evaluating defense is difficult. Canvassing smart people around the league about the DPOY race over the last week of the season, the usual suspects came up. Dort, Green, Thompson, Daniels, Mobley.

Whether it’s a feature or a bug, the Warriors’ defense relies on Green to put out fires. Golden State finished with the seventh-rated defense in the league and ranked first after the All-Star break.

At 6-foot-6, Green has played center since the All-Star break. He has shut down Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokoumpo, set the tone with his energy, plugged up holes, and covered up for his teammates’ mistakes. Nobody defends one-through-five like Green. Nobody sees the game quite like him, either.

But Green has done more than just speak his candidacy into existence.

Mobley, like Green, is as versatile as any big man in the league and similarly covers up for what his backcourt (Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland) gives up. But Cleveland’s defense in the second half was merely average.

Daniels’ raw numbers are gaudy, but Atlanta’s defense is mediocre, and doesn’t improve at all (116.2 to 116.1) when Daniels is off the court.

Thompson is quite possibly the best on-ball defender in the league, leveraging his otherworldly athleticism at an elite level. But it’s hard for a point-of-attack defender to win the award.

Dort takes on the toughest perimeter assignment on a nightly basis for the best defense in the league. But he’s not the most valuable defender on his team.

Green is always quick to point out that statistics rarely tell the story on defense. And he’s right: steals and blocks are crude ways of looking at that end of the floor. Green’s brilliance is in the nuances, in blowing up opponents’ sets before they can get into them, in breaking up 2-on-1 situations, in playing mind games, jumping passing lanes as a free safety, and throwing randomly targeted traps at guards.

Need to see it for yourself? He played 68 games this year and didn’t miss a single contest after January, amassing four minutes worth of highlights.

Despite being undersized, Green ranks fifth in the league in paint defense and has the edge over Mobley — likely his biggest competition in the award — in most individual metrics .

Green ranked first in the league in defensive LEBRON, an all-encompassing stat that measures box score stats, on-off numbers, minutes, and overall impact while adjusting for luck. He rates fourth in the league and ahead of the other candidates in defensive box plus-minus, a similar metric.

I don’t have a ballot this year. If I did, here’s where I would’ve landed on all the NBA’s regular-season awards.

“Oh, I think Draymond is the Defensive Player of the Year,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I can’t imagine him not winning at this point. What I witness every single night, the incredible versatility of his defensive game and how powerful his brain is — he’s an amazing player and he’s had a great, great year.”

Defensive Player of the Year

Most Valuable Player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is probably going to win this award. But when we look back at this season 10, 20, 30 years from now, Jokic will be the story.

Jokic became the third player ever to average a triple-double, finishing in the top-three in the league in points, rebounds, and assists per game. He had a 61-point triple-double. A 30-20-20 game. Some of the most insane passes ever completed on a basketball court.

By now, you’ve heard the stat about how Jokic is the only MVP to ever go 10 years without playing with a single All-Star, All-NBA, or All-Defense player. You don’t even need to dig that deep into it. The Nuggets are such a mess, they fired their coach and general manager in the last week of the season. And Jokic still carried them to 50 wins and the fourth seed.