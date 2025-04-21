Castro resident Patrick McCabe said he saw the attack while driving and immediately called police. He followed the assailant for about 15 minutes before officers arrived and made an arrest.

The man was bleeding profusely and had suffered a seizure, according to fire officials and a witness.

A man was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital after being punched in the head in a random attack at around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Castro.

Police confirmed the unprovoked assault and said they arrested Andrew Davais, 34, without incident. Davais, who has 18 listed criminal court cases in San Francisco, was booked into jail for aggravated assault, probation violation, and parole violation. He was last booked into jail in October 2023 for criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Moments after the assault, Davais stopped to talk to a bouncer outside the Moby Dick bar on 18th Street.