Inside the SF100: The power couples shaping the city

Who they are: He is a political novice turned San Francisco mayor, elected on promises of crime reduction and post-doom-loop rebound. She is a longtime political hand, working most recently with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Why they made the list: We chose not to put Lurie and Prowda on the SF100 as a unit (he landed on our Power Brokers list; she is on our Connectors) because while they clearly enhance each other’s profiles, they don’t explicitly work together. But it’s hard to imagine a more powerful role than mayor or a more important adviser than a well-connected, politically savvy spouse.