How the 49ers addressed every level of their defense on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

As the 49ers gutted their defensive line back in March, they were clearly eyeing this NFL Draft. Their formula actually seemed simple: Emulate the Rams, who used their top two 2024 draft picks on defensive linemen — edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
The 49ers have now delivered what amounts to a 2025 carbon copy of that strategy. Following Thursday’s selection of Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams in the first round, the 49ers spent their second-round pick on Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins.
“They’re taking a chance on me,” Collins said on a conference call with reporters shortly after the 49ers drafted him. “It’s not going to be a mistake.”
Collins prides himself on positional versatility — “I can play any level on the defensive line at a high level,” he said — which is reminiscent of Williams, who played at three different spots up front for Georgia. It’s clear that the 49ers are focused on strength and length up front to satisfy the needs of their Wide-9 alignment, which leaves big gaps between defensive linemen.
Unlike the Rams, who tabbed a running back with their third selection last year, the 49ers chose to keep building on the defensive side of the ball by taking linebacker Nick Martin out of Oklahoma State with the No. 75 overall pick. An hour later, they addressed the third level of their defense with the selection of defensive back Upton Stout out of Western Kentucky with pick No. 100.
Martin could help San Francisco fill the void left by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency. Stout is a 5-foot-9 nickel corner who could also assist on special teams as a potential kick or punt returner.
The 49ers drafted Martin — like Greenlaw back in 2019 — much sooner than analysts expected.
The reason Martin wasn’t projected to be picked until the fifth round: His size. He’s just 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds. But Martin’s speed and explosiveness grades are both excellent. He finished second among all FBS linebackers in 2023 with 83 solo tackles and even notched six sacks, a testament to his adaptability. It seems that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who’s a proponent of using linebackers who can cover like defensive backs, is interested in bringing another hybrid talent to the back end of the defense.
In fact, Martin’s athletic profile is notably reminiscent of 49ers safety Malik Mustapha — and following Friday’s picks general manager John Lynch confirmed that the team is seeking similar types of players to fill out the back seven of its defense.
Martin suffered an MCL tear that prematurely ended his 2024 season, but he fully recovered without surgery to post impressive metrics at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Meanwhile, Stout will be counted on to aid a defensive backfield led by veteran DB Deommodore Lenoir. The 5-foot-8 Stout reminds the 49ers of former nickelback K’Waun Williams — but it’s worth noting that he’s significantly stronger. Stout put up 21 bench press reps at the NFL Scouting Combine, the most of any DB (Williams put up only eight bench press reps back before his rookie season).
If Stout can grab the starting job at nickelback, Lenoir will be able to focus on outside cornerback instead of shuffling between two positions.
The 49ers’ focus on defense was felt immediately on Friday when the team selected Collins, who checks in at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds. He has astounding arm length (35 inches) and a huge wingspan (85 inches, second among all 2025 DT prospects). Collins plugged both the A and B-gaps for a powerhouse Longhorns team and he’ll asked to be a similar force against the run for the 49ers.
Run defense issues can arise when D-linemen in this scheme are incapable of patrolling their larger-than-usual swath of territory. That’s one of the reasons the 49ers’ run defense was atrocious in 2024, ranking No. 29 by expected points added (EPA) per play.
The abysmal performance spurred the defensive line overhaul this spring, during which the 49ers cut veterans Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd.
Alfred Collins is the latest part of a reconstruction. Although he’s certainly still developing into his huge frame, Collins already commands strong enough body control to showcase impressive burst and efficient tackling. In fact, he logged 55 tackles but missed only two two throughout the entire 2024 season.
“The run will be stopped,” Collins said as he delivered a very simple early message to his new team’s fan base.
The 49ers’ work on defense, and specifically up front, may not yet be finished. They still own seven more picks in this draft. The Rams, for reference, ended up drafting four defensive linemen last season.
Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft will take place on Saturday.