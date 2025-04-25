How the 49ers addressed every level of their defense on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

“They’re taking a chance on me,” Collins said on a conference call with reporters shortly after the 49ers drafted him. “It’s not going to be a mistake.”

The 49ers have now delivered what amounts to a 2025 carbon copy of that strategy. Following Thursday’s selection of Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams in the first round, the 49ers spent their second-round pick on Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

As the 49ers gutted their defensive line back in March, they were clearly eyeing this NFL Draft. Their formula actually seemed simple: Emulate the Rams , who used their top two 2024 draft picks on defensive linemen — edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Collins prides himself on positional versatility — “I can play any level on the defensive line at a high level,” he said — which is reminiscent of Williams, who played at three different spots up front for Georgia. It’s clear that the 49ers are focused on strength and length up front to satisfy the needs of their Wide-9 alignment, which leaves big gaps between defensive linemen.

Unlike the Rams, who tabbed a running back with their third selection last year, the 49ers chose to keep building on the defensive side of the ball by taking linebacker Nick Martin out of Oklahoma State with the No. 75 overall pick. An hour later, they addressed the third level of their defense with the selection of defensive back Upton Stout out of Western Kentucky with pick No. 100.

Martin could help San Francisco fill the void left by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency. Stout is a 5-foot-9 nickel corner who could also assist on special teams as a potential kick or punt returner.