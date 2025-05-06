‘I’m trying to hear Charlie’: Punk show drowns out Charlie Kirk rally at SF State

Nick White-Spenik, an SFSU senior who was decked out in punk regalia, said the concert was a way to show opposition without directly engaging with Kirk, whose debates he described as “a setup.”

Not everybody liked it. A Kirk supporter who ran up and gave the middle finger to the lead singer of another band, False Flag, was immediately surrounded by dozens of the band’s fans. A chant of “Fuck you!” broke out, and the man was escorted away by police. Another man, wielding a Trump flag, circled the show and yelled that Trump had won before being struck in the neck with a loogie. A preacher who was there for Kirk set up his own speakers to recite Bible passages and play gospel music.