Susie Cagle

Susie was previously an editor with The Marshall Project, a reporter for The Guardian and ProPublica, an Alicia Patterson Foundation reporting fellow and a John S. Knight journalism fellow at Stanford. Her investigative reporting has most recently won Sigma Delta Chi and Online Journalism Awards, and has been honored as an Oakes Award and Loeb Award finalist. She is a two time NorCal SPJ James Madison Freedom of Information Award winner. Her forthcoming book about California colonial history and climate crisis, THE END OF THE WEST, will be published by Random House.