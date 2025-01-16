The Bay Area’s been lucky with wildfires. It won’t last

The next day, when a spark took hold in a slip of rugged terrain of oily eucalyptus duff and low scrub between dense home developments, the firefighters were ready. They doused the hillside with hoses, and hand crews dug in. By the time it was mopped up, the Keller fire had damaged two homes and scorched 15 acres — a blip in California fire history.

On Oct. 17, a red flag warning blanketed the East Bay hills as wind gusts reached 45 miles per hour and humidity dropped. The Oakland Fire Department pre-positioned teams and engines to react.

The Keller fire had the potential for a wildland rager-turned-urban-conflagration of the kind that leveled two Los Angeles communities over the last week.

California’s fire season isn’t truly year-round, but it is increasingly as chaotic as our climate-changed weather patterns. In 2022 and 2023, wet winters knocked back fire seasons in the northern half of the state, while the southern half has remained locked in an escalating drought — and has suffered the resulting firestorms.

The difference in recent Bay Area fire seasons has been in the planning — but also in the luck.

For decades, the Oakland hills held the grim distinction of being the site of the state’s deadliest wildfire. The 1991 Tunnel firestorm killed 25 people, injured 150, and destroyed 3,280 single-family homes and apartment units.

“We could easily be in a situation that L.A. was in earlier this week,” said Michael Wara, director of the climate and energy policy program at Stanford’s Woods Institute for the Environment and a wildfire policy specialist. “We’ve been there before. We could be there again.”

As 100-mile-per-hour gusts were flinging embers across the Pacific Palisades and Altadena over the last week, the East Bay experienced its own high winds — but the ensuing snapped power lines failed to ignite hillsides that were green rather than brown. Some day, however, when the wind and the humidity and the spark line up just wrong, our luck will run out. Nature has just bought us a little more time to prepare.

But that precipitation has also filled the hills across the Bay Area with dense new growth, exacerbating decades of mounting fire debt on a landscape that hasn’t burned in years. The Cal Fire hazard map paints a wide red line across the entirety of the East Bay hills, and residents have the insurance nonrenewals to prove it.

‘It’s not a wildland fire’

It was those slim, winding, and dead-end roads that were responsible for at least some of the Tunnel fire’s death toll, as people were trapped in their cars while attempting to escape.

“What’s striking is, you come in here” — he zoomed over the footprint of the Tunnel fire — “you can’t really tell that happened, right?” Lunder said. “Like, everything’s been rebuilt. But no new roads have been built.”

Pyrogeographer Zeke Lunder looks at the California fire history map like a psychic with a crystal ball, able to see the past and the future at the same time, in overlapping, transparent Technicolor. Lunder has been performing this mystic science for decades as a fire mapping and land-use specialist.

Lunder pulled the view closer to the southern end of the historic fire perimeter, revealing dense blocks of multi-story homes set on steep terrain.

“And then what we see now, like with Palisades, is that when this burns, it’s the houses that are burning house to house,” he said. “It’s not the brush. It’s not a wildland fire.”

From 2017 to 2021, California experienced six of the 10 most destructive wildfires in its history. Those disasters inspired reforms and investments: There are better warning systems, more flame-spotting cameras in the wildlands, and a host of safety-oriented apps. Perhaps most critically, regulators demanded new safety measures from investor-owned power companies that were found guilty of causing deadly fires.

“There are some parts of the code that I think we may have cracked,” Wara said from his home in Mill Valley, with its view of dense woodland hillsides. “I sleep much better at night in PG&E service territory than I did after November of 2017 because of the things the company has done.”

Those include distribution system upgrades and vegetation clearing, an investment of $2.5 billion approved by the California Public Utility Commission, and a policy of public safety power shutoffs in high wind events — tacit admission that the grid as it stands is a firestarter. PG&E shut off power to portions of six Bay Area counties during the October red flag event as the Keller fire burned.

The state spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year on vegetation management, clearing fuel breaks and reducing green, brushy risk for, in the best case, fire containment and, in the worst, safe evacuation. In 2023, more than a million acres were “treated,” but that total doesn’t differentiate between trees near roadsides and communities and those out in the wildland.

The Keller fire was a reminder of that ever-present fuel risk, but also of how far Oakland has come in its disaster response to protect lives as well as homes. The 1991 Tunnel fire in north Oakland was made far worse by a lack of cooperation between municipal and regional response agencies — no one used the same radio channels or the same hydrant hook-ups. Now communications and equipment are standardized, and trained community members even maintain their own radio network.