LA’s catastrophic fires could supercharge California’s insurance crisis

As gale-force winds picked up this week around his home in Brentwood, the quiet neighborhood in the Westside of Los Angeles, Karl Susman had a bad feeling.

Now, as fires torch swaths of the city’s hillsides, Susman, the owner of an insurance agency, has evacuated to a relative’s house, where he’s been on the phone nonstop with clients steeling themselves to the possibility of untold loss.

“There’s so much that has been burned away … but I’ve been so busy, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet,” Susman said Thursday of the handful of fires that remained uncontained in the L.A. area.

A full accounting of the damages won’t be clear for months, but the total could top that of the 2017 North Bay firestorm ($9 billion) and the 2018 Camp fire ($12.5 billion insured damages).

“This has at least the potential to be collectively the costliest wildfire disaster in American history,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said during a YouTube broadcast. “This is going to send the wildfire home insurance crisis in California into the stratosphere, if it weren’t there already.”