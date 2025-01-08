Skip to main content
Photos of L.A. fires give a nightmare reminder of climate’s fury

A house is engulfed in bright, intense flames amidst a fiery orange-red sky, with silhouetted trees in the foreground.
A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire Wednesday in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press

Massive wildfires roaring through the Los Angeles area left neighborhoods in ruins Wednesday, killing at least two people and threatening landmarks made famous by Hollywood as desperate residents escaped through flames, hurricane-force winds, and columns of smoke.

Three major blazes that erupted just a day earlier blanketed the city with a dangerous, thick cloud of smoke and ash and destroyed homes across the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Parade.

The fire in and around Pacific Palisades, a wealthy neighborhood nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, has decimated an estimated 1,000 structures, making it one of the most destructive blazes ever in Los Angeles.

A building engulfed in large flames with smoke darkening the sky. A person in a red shirt and shorts walks toward the blaze, surrounded by debris.
The burning Altadena Community Church in Pasadena. | Source: Chris Pizzello/AP Photo
People are evacuating amid an emergency, with a woman in a wheelchair being assisted. The scene is lit by emergency vehicle lights and has a smoky atmosphere.
Residents of a senior center in Altadena are evacuated Tuesday. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
A large, destroyed indoor structure is engulfed in flames, with debris scattered across the floor and charred remains of walls and railings visible.
A spiral staircase burns at a Pacific Palisades residence on Tuesday morning. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
A fiery scene shows a tree skeleton engulfed in bright orange flames, framed by three window-like structures, creating a striking visual of intense fire.
The Palisades fire burns a Christmas tree inside a home. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
Two firefighters are battling a blaze in a street engulfed in fire, with burning buildings and trees, under an intense orange sky.
Firefighters at work in Pacific Palisades. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
A person kneels on a rooftop with smoke and intense flames in the background, aiming a hose at the fire. The setting is urgent and dangerous.
Jimmy Orlandini shields himself from the intense heat as he hoses down a neighbor's rooftop on Sinaloa Avenue in Altadena. | Source: Robert Gauthier/LA Times/Getty Images
A building engulfed in intense flames, with fire consuming walls and debris, creating a dramatic and chaotic scene against a darker sky background.
A house burns in Pacific Palisades. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
A city skyline under a menacing, grey sky. Palm trees and buildings in the foreground contrast against the towering, shadowy skyscrapers in the distance.
Thick, heavy smoke shrouds downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. | Source: Richard Vogel/AP Photo
A house is engulfed in flames, with fire blazing through the roof and windows. A person in a hooded sweatshirt moves away, holding a hose.
An Altadena resident uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home. | Source: Mario Tama/Getty Images
A person in a wheelchair wears a mask and blanket amidst a smoky, reddish scene, with an ambulance and another masked individual in the background.
A senior center resident is evacuated in Altadena. | Source: Ethan Swope/AP Photo
Three firefighters in protective gear stand amid orange flames and smoke, as one uses a tool that creates sparks, illuminating the scene dramatically.
Firefighters enter the garage of a burning home as they battle the Eaton fire. | Source: David McNew/Getty Images
A car is engulfed in bright, intense flames alongside a burning building at night, with firelight reflecting vividly on the vehicle and surrounding area.
A car and home burn in Altadena. | Source: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters in yellow gear are battling a large blaze engulfing a building, surrounded by debris and charred trees, using hoses to spray water.
A crew battles the Palisades fire. | Source: Etienne Laurent/AP Photo
A person in a yellow jacket and helmet walks a bicycle through a bleak, burnt landscape with a charred vehicle and debris scattered around.
Ruins left behind by the fire in Pacific Palisades. | Source: Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo
A building is engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising, while debris is scattered on the ground and the sky is hazy from the smoke.
The Palisades fire burns a home in Malibu. | Source: Eric Thayer/Getty Images
A house is surrounded by flames and smoke in the night. Sparks fly through the dark air, and nearby trees are silhouetted against the fiery backdrop.
The high winds push embers toward a home. | Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A firefighter is spraying water on a burning building at night. Hospital beds are scattered on the ground, surrounded by orange flames and thick smoke.
Firefighters douse flames at the Two Palms Nursing Center in Altadena. | Source: Robert Gauthier/LA Times/Getty Images
A massive wildfire engulfs a hillside, casting an orange glow over silhouetted buildings and palm trees by the ocean as waves break on the dark shore.
The Palisades fire approaches the ocean along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. | Source: Wally Skalij/LA Times/Getty Images

