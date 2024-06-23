She would act as an “insurance concierge” for the company’s clients if they put her at the front of the line to rebuild her home. It worked.

One of the first calls she made with her home still smoldering was to local contractor Shook & Waller Construction. Understanding the wide-scale reconstruction effort that would take place in the coming months and years, Wallace, a longtime insurance broker, struck a deal.

The scale of the destruction for what at the time was the most destructive wildfire in California history was just beginning to become clear. All told, the blaze destroyed more than 5,600 structures and led to 22 deaths.

After Lynne Wallace watched her house in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood burn to embers in the October 2017 Tubbs Fire, the question on her mind wasn’t whether to rebuild but how quickly she could do it.

“We were getting ready for bed and as we looked outside the window you could see the flames,” Wallace said. “I realized at that point I had a little PTSD, so we packed and went back to stay in Sebastopol with family.”

The reconstruction process for her home was finished in August 2020 and Wallace and her husband moved back in. The timing turned out to be less than fortuitous. During the first night in their new home wildfires again burned in the distance.

As new blazes spark across Northern California, marking the beginning of a fire season after two years of relative reprieve, those who have rebuilt after ruin are relying on new fire-hardening techniques and technologies, along with some crossed fingers to keep their properties safe.

“We were the first permit pulled out of Santa Rosa in Fountaingrove,” Wallace said.

The interior of her home is now fully sprinklered. Formerly open eaves are closed and fireproofed, the house itself has a stucco exterior and a tile roof that is fire-hardened. All in all, she feels as confident as she can be that she’s protected.

“Things are different now. In 2017, the strategy was get everyone out and let the whole thing burn,” Wallace said. “The joke now is that when a backyard barbecue fire is lit, the planes are in the air within 10 minutes.”

Living with wildfires is simply a way of life in Sonoma County, but one thing that Wallace takes solace in is how firefighters have become themselves hardened in the ways of protecting property and people.

“The biggest thing I learned is that I now know that things do happen. We need to recognize that reality, but why live here if you’re going to be in fear all the time?” Wallace said. “I trust the system, but I don’t hold onto things as tightly as I used to.”

A diaper-inspired defense

Decades later, while putting out a trash fire as a firefighter himself, he pulled a wet, stinky, but unburned diaper from the remains. After researching the chemistry within the diaper, Bartlett created a viscous fire gel he calls Barricade that can coat a home and holds water on the surface longer as a form of fire protection.

As a child, John Bartlett grew up responding to blazes with his fire captain father in Florida.

Recently, his company has launched a new pressure washer system that makes evenly coating homes with the product easier.

Bartlett said he’s seen demand for his product grow in California with the increasing wildfire risk. His main brick-and-mortar outlet in the state is Primo Supply, a firefighting equipment retailer located in El Dorado County.

A sales representative at Primo Supply said Barricade is one of the store’s top sellers, along with a foam-based flame retardant known as Flame-Foam and fire pumps that increase the discharge pressure of water sources.

Another product that has become a near-ubiquitous fire protection technique is Vulcan-brand vents that allow for adequate airflow into a home during normal conditions, but expand and block off embers when exposed to extreme temperatures.

Mario Tamo, the managing partner at Shook and Waller Construction in Santa Rosa, said his company has completed the rebuild of around 100 homes that were destroyed by wildfire in the last few years.