These allow insurers to use forward-looking modeling around wildfire risk and climate change to price policies instead of solely using past trends. Although the move by Lara was hailed by the industry, companies stopped short of committing to returning to the state.

The timing of the announcement—an escalation from the company’s decision last May to cease writing new policies for customers in California—is particularly striking. It comes the week after State Farm raised home insurance rates for its customers by 20% and after California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara introduced new policies around “catastrophic modeling” the industry has long clamored for.

“It’s confounding, it’s frustrating and it feels really outrageous, honestly,” said Amy Bach, the executive director of United Policyholders, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that advocates for insurance consumers. “We’re in a place where, unfortunately, consumers don’t have other options, and what it feels like is they are ratcheting up the pressure.”

Via a thin boilerplate letter, the state’s largest insurer gave little in the way of details to some 30,000 residential customers and 42,000 commercial apartment policyholders. But the announcement was met with shock and dismay by industry observers and customers.

This week, with little forewarning, more than 70,000 State Farm policyholders in California were unceremoniously informed that their insurance policies would not be renewed.

“This decision was not made lightly and only after careful analysis of State Farm General’s financial health, which continues to be impacted by inflation, catastrophe exposure, reinsurance costs, and the limitations of working within decades-old insurance regulations,” State Farm, wrote in its announcement, which noted the impacted customers represented just over 2% of their total policies.

State Farm isn’t alone in attempting to reduce its financial risk in California. A string of major companies, including Farmers Insurance, Allstate and Traveler’s, have cut their business in the state or dropped out entirely.

Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California, a trade association of the state’s major insurers, defended State Farm’s decision as a matter of fiscal responsibility.

“This is a big deal, as the market leader [State Farm] feels the responsibility to stay open when others can't,” Frazier said, adding the decision’s timing was just coincidental. “They did until they couldn’t. They kept writing when others didn’t until clearly they ran out of runway.”

In a letter sent to the Department of Insurance explaining its nonrenewal decision, State Farm wrote that its surplus of capital to pay for claims has declined by 68%, from $4.1 billion in 2016 to $1.3 billion in 2023. Furthermore, because of its deteriorating solvency, the company wrote it is required to file an action plan to restore its financial condition by April 15.

California’s Department of Insurance did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the nonrenewal.

Harvey Rosenfield, founder of the nonprofit Consumer Watchdog and author of Prop. 103, which governs the state’s insurance market, said he views the nonrenewal as a negotiating tactic to win more concessions from state officials.