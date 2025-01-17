Roof wars: Homeowners, insurers duel over dropped policies

Residents of the fire-prone wildlands and new buyers have borne the brunt of the crisis. But existing policyholders in ostensibly low-risk cities are also losing coverage — a loss enabled by emerging and unregulated technologies and data services, including aerial and satellite imagery.

Phillippe’s is one of at least 2.8 million policies that were not renewed in California over the last few years, according to the Department of Insurance. Insurers that are dumping their liability load in the state claim that regulations make it too expensive for them to operate and too difficult to raise rates.

The yard was overgrown; the carpets were untacked and pulled back. But the roof was still in fighting shape. Phillippe got a close look at it every year when he ambled up a ladder to hang the holiday lights. So he was surprised when a curt letter arrived this fall from Liberty Mutual, the company that had insured the house for 16 years, citing “algae/mildew/mold/moss.” Just like that, effective February, Phillippe’s home would be uninsured.

The 1915 three-bedroom craftsman bungalow on Alameda’s west end was showing its age when Evan Phillippe and his wife bought it in late 2008 for less than the asking price. It was just weeks after the housing bubble had burst spectacularly. “We rolled the dice and got damn lucky,” said Phillippe. “And I’ve stayed here ever since.”

“It’s an excuse, I think, very much,” said Phillippe, “so they can cancel as much as they can.”

The Standard spoke with more than 25 homeowners who received nonrenewal notices like Phillippe’s, as well as realtors, inspectors, contractors, insurance brokers, and consumer advocates. From San Francisco to Novato, Pleasant Hill to East Palo Alto, Oakland to Santa Cruz, insurers are citing roof damage that does not exist, often with the supporting evidence of low-resolution imagery that highlights discolored pixels and shadows as policy-ending potential liabilities.

That new tech is a mixed bag for consumers. It may feel violating to have your insurer fly a spy drone at low elevation over your backyard without your permission, but the pictures it snaps will at least be true to the condition of your house at that point in time (and, potentially, to your scantily clad self lounging by the pool). But when it comes to analysis of satellite and aerial images taken from thousands of feet up, the facts become blurred.

‘No mold here’

Adam Tow had four contractors inspect his roof after it was rated as “poor/major condition(s)” by Liberty Mutual. All found it to be in good shape, with no visible damage or growths.

Liberty Mutual told Tim Beloney it had drone images of his roof damage. “And then the images that they sent were obviously far away, satellite images,” he said. The roof was less than 2 years old, but he spent $4,000 to resurface it, just to keep his policy.

Alamedan Suzanne Arena’s letter cited an inspection, but there was no evidence that one had occurred. In Oakland, Karen Whittaker Crowe’s notice didn’t provide any details at all. The photo Sarah Burdick received in Santa Cruz wasn’t even of her own roof — it was her neighbor’s.

A contractor told Ellen Ramirez her roof was fine for another five years, but she was so fearful of losing her insurance after receiving a nonrenewal notice that she replaced the entire thing.

This would be a gold rush for home inspector and roofing contractor Erast Dasari — if the money didn’t feel so dirty. “This is good for us in terms of, you know, the workload, but it’s very dishonest to the homeowners and insurance clients,” he said. “This is a complete scam. And I hate scams.”

Dasari both inspects and repairs roofs through his company Bay Area Home Inspections, which he said receives an average of one call a day from a homeowner who has received a nonrenewal notice. More often than not, Dasari finds their roofs to be in fine shape, but each inspection and report costs at least $685 — a small price to pay to keep a moderately priced longtime insurance policy, and far cheaper than a new roof, but an unexpected expense nonetheless.

“This is definitely not happening somewhere like Pacific Heights. We don’t get calls from them,” said Dasari. His bread-and-butter San Francisco neighborhoods are the Richmond, Sunset, downtown: “all the areas where the middle-class and poor people live.” He recently received an inquiry from an elderly woman in the Richmond with a decent roof and a letter from her insurer. “She was crying on the phone. Insurance straight up told her that you need the new roof. But it’s totally fine.” He did that inspection for free.

A report from Dasari or other certified contractors and inspectors has great sway, but there’s no guarantee that any evidence will convince an insurer to reconsider its roof judgment. The available recourse for homeowners is not always clear. Kira Harvath’s Safeco broker advised her to take photos of her roof repairs. “How am I supposed to provide you with proof that I’ve removed mold or algae when there was no mold or algae that ever existed?” Harvath countered.