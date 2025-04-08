

So long as California is synonymous with poor governance by Democrats, the party will struggle to regain credibility — not to mention the White House. State Sen. Scott Wiener from San Francisco has an important opportunity to pioneer a new mode of competent Democratic governance with a bill he has introduced in Sacramento.

Senate Bill 63 proposes a new half-cent sales tax to bail out Bay Area transit systems. (The tax could be double that in San Francisco, Wiener proposes, “to provide additional support for MUNI.”) Advocates argue that the tax is needed to offset declines in revenue caused by lower ridership and cuts in federal funding. But in the case of BART, those are only two of the reasons for its $1 billion deficit. The third is excessive spending on employees.

In 2015, BART spent $409 million on employees; the same year, it hosted 135 million rides, an employee cost of $3 per ride. By 2024, BART was spending $734 million on employees while hosting only 55 million rides, an employee cost of $13 per ride. (Despite the plummeting ridership, BART’s workforce also rose 28%, from 3,354 to 4,292 employees, in that time.)

If BART had hosted the same number of boardings in 2024 as it did in 2015, the employee cost of each ride would have “only” been $2 more. So what’s to blame for the actual $10 increase? It’s not lower ridership. It’s a 79% increase in spending on employees.

Why would BART boost its headcount 28% despite a 59% decrease in boardings? Why would it spend an average of $171,000 per employee?

The clear answer: cronyism.