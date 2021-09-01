These extraordinary ‘light art’ installations illuminate SF by night

San Francisco is well known for its vibrant art scene—from murals to museums to public sculptures. However, adventurous San Franciscans or visitors can discover a whole new side to the city by exploring its extraordinary “light art” installations scattered around town.

The city boasts more than 40 light installations created by over 30 artists and installed in 17 neighborhoods. Here’s a list of six works you can check out in a nocturnal adventure. Check out our video to see what they look like.