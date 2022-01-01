The San Francisco Standard’s best videos of 2021

Skip to main content
By
The Standard Staff
Video by
Sophie Bearman
,
Jesse Rogala
, and
Mike Kuba
Published Jan. 01, 2022 • 10:54am
Legacy Residents Call for Help at the Granada Hotel in San Francisco
In December, we filmed at the Granada Hotel in San Francisco's Lower Nob Hill. Legacy residents—mostly seniors and people with disabilities—said safety and cleanliness at the site had gone dramatically downhill since it was transitioned to supportive housing for the formerly homeless in Nov. 2020.
Video by Sophie Bearman and Jesse Rogala
‘Nobody Here’: Downtown Merchants in Crisis
In October, we profiled the state of downtown San Francisco. Offices were empty. Workers were mostly gone. And hundreds of downtown merchants were hanging on by a thread.
Video by Mike Kuba
Balls, Bats and Top Hats: These S.F. Baseball Teams Play By 1886 Rules
Also in October, we took a look at a San Francisco baseball team duking it out at Golden Gate Park using rules, uniforms and equipment authentic to 1886, and learned what the sport means for the players.
Video by Mike Kuba
Powerless to Help: A Target Security Guard Speaks Out
In July, in the backdrop of fears around brazen retail theft, we spoke to a security guard at a San Francisco Target store about what it was like to work that job day in and day out. Ultimately, the guard chose to quit—and we chronicled his decision on camera.
Video by Jesse Rogala and Sophie Bearman
San Francisco’s Chocolate Merchant
In August, we met up with store owner Jack Epstein, whose extraordinary Noe Valley chocolate shop boasts a photographic history of San Francisco in the form of thousands of blue tin boxes.
Video by Mike Kuba
When the Lights Come Up in the City: Outer Sunset
Over the course of the summer, we debuted a series about three San Francisco neighborhoods and how they handled the pandemic and built back stronger. In the Outer Sunset, an explosion of creativity and new beginnings took place where the sea meets the city.
Video by Jesse Rogala and Meaghan Mitchell
Standing Tall: Honoring the 'Mothers of Gynecology'
In April, we traveled to the Bayview to speak with visionary artist Michelle Browder about her latest project. After learning about the "father of gynecology" J. Marion Sims' place in history, Browder set off to create a sculpture honoring the enslaved women he experimented on without anesthesia or consent—the 'mothers of gynecology,' as she called them.
Video by Jesse Rogala
Joel Aguero contributed additional reporting for this story.
