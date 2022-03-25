Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Know your newsroom: The Standard staff on what we’re all about

By Jonathan WeberVideo by Jesse Rogala

Since we unveiled The San Francisco Standard last November, we’ve been building the team we need to bring you the kind of timely, in-depth and trusted reporting that will help you know your city—and hopefully help make it an even greater place.

We’re now a team of more than 20 and still growing fast. We’ve only just gotten started, but hopefully we’re already delivering a useful daily report.

We wanted to mark the occasion with a video that gives a deeper look at who we are and what we’re aiming to do.

Hope you enjoy it! As always, please reach out directly with feedback of any kind. I’m at jonathan@sfstandard.com and almost all staff emails follow that same convention.

