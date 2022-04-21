Former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson allegedly punched someone on a plane as they were preparing to depart from San Francisco International Airport on Thursday morning, according to TMZ.

A video of the incident appears to show Tyson unleashing a series of blows on a man sitting in the row behind him on the plane. Another video taken prior to the attack shows a man dancing and pointing at Tyson, as well as leaning forward to talk to the former boxer. A person behind the camera can be heard saying: “This shit crazy, it’s Mike Tyson.”

Tyson was in San Francisco on Wednesday for the city’s annual 420 celebration in Golden Gate Park, where he visited Hippie Hill to promote his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0.

In a statement, San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Robert Rueca said that officers responded to a physical altercation aboard an airplane at 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday, and detained two subjects believed to be involved in the incident.