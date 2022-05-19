In one of the better ideas to come out of the pandemic last year in San Francisco, city officials launched what’s known as the Welcome Ambassadors program.
Decked out in orange jackets and hats, the “Orange People” roam high-traffic areas in the city to offer tourists and residents friendly assistance. It could be as simple as a hello or it could mean helping someone with directions.
Regardless, the program has been a major hit.
Learn more about the Orange People in this week’s episode of Hella News, and check out previous episodes on U.S. Census data, JFK Drive, the housing crisis and The Standard’s Voter Poll.