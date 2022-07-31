‘Muggier than usual’: Thunderstorms possible as monsoonal moisture spreads through SF Bay Area

“It might feel a little muggier than usual,” said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area.

While San Francisco is accustomed to its low-hanging fog layer, the moisture is producing clouds high up in the sky.

That’s because monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California—that normally steers toward the desert southwest—is headed toward the region. The unusual conditions are bringing the chance of thunderstorms and rainfall around the bay late Sunday and into Monday.

San Francisco and other parts of the greater Bay Area could be in for a summertime thunderstorm more often found in cities like Tucson or Phoenix today.

Isolated high-based rain showers will be possible today as monsoonal moisture spreads over the region. However, widespread rainfall is not expected at this time. The potential for thunderstorms will also increase tonight into early Monday morning. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/F2ec7p2hoP

Lorber said the region has already seen showers because of the monsoonal moisture, but high up in the atmosphere with the water evaporating before it reaches the ground.

Lorber said thunderstorms are possible Sunday night through most of Monday, but couldn’t say whether San Francisco in particular should expect one.

“These types of systems are hard to predict,” Lorber said. Rainfall is also possible from Sunday night through Monday night, he said.