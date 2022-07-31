‘Muggier than usual’: Thunderstorms possible as monsoonal moisture spreads through SF Bay Area

San Francisco and other parts of the greater Bay Area could be in for a summertime thunderstorm more often found in cities like Tucson or Phoenix today.
That’s because monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California—that normally steers toward the desert southwest—is headed toward the region. The unusual conditions are bringing the chance of thunderstorms and rainfall around the bay late Sunday and into Monday.
While San Francisco is accustomed to its low-hanging fog layer, the moisture is producing clouds high up in the sky.
“It might feel a little muggier than usual,” said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area.
Lorber said the region has already seen showers because of the monsoonal moisture, but high up in the atmosphere with the water evaporating before it reaches the ground.
Lorber said thunderstorms are possible Sunday night through most of Monday, but couldn’t say whether San Francisco in particular should expect one.
“These types of systems are hard to predict,” Lorber said. Rainfall is also possible from Sunday night through Monday night, he said.
The potential for thunderstorms also increases the fire risk for the region, especially for parts of the Bay Area that have not seen rain.
“Whenever there is lightning, which is possible—not likely but possible—that definitely enhances the fire risk because lightning could strike when there is no rainfall,” Lorber said.
California firefighters are already currently battling the McKinney Fire in the northernmost part of the state, Siskiyou County. The blaze, near Yreka, began around 2 p.m. Friday and has since burned more than 51,000 acres as of early Sunday, according to Cal Fire. It remains active and uncontained.